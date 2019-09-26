Annemarie Yoder DVM, Samuel Yoder VMD, and Mary Coughlin VMD present the grand opening of their newly renovated veterinary clinic, Sliver Maple Veterinary Clinic (SMVC) at 14993 Kutztown Road in Kutztown on Oct. 5 from 2 to 6 p.m.
The day will feature a little something for everyone in the family: food, games, prizes, and enjoy a number of exhibitions including guided tours of the veterinary hospital, incredible demonstrations of working police dogs by Jim & Melanie Howe, and show dogs from Keeshond Heaven and how they prepare for a show. Visit with some pets in need of a home from Mostly Mutts Pet Rescue.
A bonus of the grand opening is the mural designed and painted by well-known artist Kathi Ember.
“We are honored to be showcasing Kathi’s work,” said Annemarie Yoder DVM, Veterinarian and Co-Owner of Sliver Maple Veterinary Clinic.
The mural depicts the compassionate embrace of the ‘Silver Maple Tree’ releasing the true joy and happiness that all pets embody and impart to us.
‘We are excited to be able to recognize Kathi and offer our families this unique opportunity to meet a local celebrity."
Another highlight of the grand opening is SMVC’s non profit organization, The Mooch Fund. The Mooch Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, established by Drs. Samuel and Annemarie Yoder in 2009 provides scholarships for treatment to families and animals in need.
“We are excited to highlight The Mooch Fund at this event,” said Sam Yoder. “The need has never been greater to build communities that ensure animal wellness and veterinary care.”
During this event, the Mooch Fund will be sponsoring complimentary photos with your four-legged family member. Donations accepted.
Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic has been a family owned, local small business owned and operated by Drs. Samuel and Annemarie Yoder for more than 30 years. Silver Maple is dedicated to providing the people of Berks, Lehigh and Schuykill counties and their four-legged family members with honest, high quality veterinary medicine. They are guided by the belief that “Your Best Friends Deserve Our Best Care.”
Learn more about Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic at, www.SilverMapleVet.com
Pets are allowed to accompany you and your family at the event.
Admission is free. Reservations not required.