Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic in Kutztown celebrated its Open House and unveiling of their newly renovated state-of-the-art veterinary hospital on Oct. 5.
The unveiling featured a mural designed and painted by well-known artist Kathi Ember. The mural depicts the compassionate embrace of the ‘Silver Maple Tree’ releasing the true joy and happiness that all pets embody and impart to us.
“It was exciting to be able to recognize Kathi and offer our families this unique opportunity to meet a local celebrity,” said the owners of the clinic, Dr. Samuel and Dr. Annemarie Yoder.
More than 300 clients, friends and neighbors from the community came out to celebrate at the Open House. The day included a tour of the hospital where visitors got a behind-the-scenes look at what the Silver Maple team does on a daily basis, a police dog demonstration by Jim and Melanie Howe, and a show dog demonstration by Coleen Hamm of Keeshon Heaven. Mostly Muttz Dog rescue was also in attendance with two of their canine friends in need of homes.
“We tried to have a little something for everyone at this event,” said Jaime Vanek, Practice Manager. “We consider ourselves a community veterinary hospital and patients and client care are extremely important. We wanted visitors to be able to see what steps we’ve taken to improve the experience of each of our patients. A couple of those steps includes a separate waiting area and hospitalization areas for our feline and canine friends.”
Another highlight of the Open House was the launch of The “New” Mooch Fund, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic’s non-profit organization. The Mooch Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, established by the Yoders in 2009, provides scholarships for treatment to families and animals in need.
“We are excited to highlight The Mooch Fund at this event,” said Sam Yoder. “The need has never been greater to build communities that ensure animal wellness and veterinary care.” During this event, the Mooch Fund sponsored complimentary photos with clients and their four-legged family members.
“We were overjoyed by the outpouring of support. Our clinic is one big family and seeing all the happy faces and interest in what we do inspires us to continue our mission to treat and care for each patient as if it was our own pet. We strive to accomplish this by having a professional, caring, educated staff that puts the client’s needs and patient care above all else,” said the Yoders.