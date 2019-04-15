Moving to a larger facility in Sinking Springs, Sittler Golf Center announced that it is celebrating its final season at its original Kutztown site.
Since the 1960s, Sittler Golf Kutztown, located at 15475 Kutztown Road, has been a mainstay of the Kutztown community and has grown over the past 26 years to become a nationally award-winning facility. One of America’s “Top 100 Golf Shops,” golfers from all over the world have visited Sittler Golf to gain an edge with their exceptional club fitting experience. It is that explosive growth that precipitated the search for a new, larger location.
In 1993, Kutztown natives Rick and Patty Kline purchased Sittler Golf as a driving range, mini-golf and ice cream shop it has been a distinct small business success story. The pair met as students at Kutztown University and Rick subsequently began his golf career as an apprentice at Marriott Seaview Resort of Absecon, New Jersey. It was there that he chanced upon a fellow Kutztowner and exchanged business cards. Ten years and several promotions later, he received a follow-up call on that exchange - to see if he might have interest to purchase a golf driving range in his hometown. The two 29-year-olds with a young family were suddenly faced with the decision to own their first business – and they took it. Early years saw them living between two states, each parent caring for one child. Rick coached the Kutztown golf team for over a decade.
The two improved the business with the addition of a golf shop in 1996, six weeks after the birth of their daughter, and steadily built their reputation for outstanding club fitting. In 2011, Sittler Golf earned a top spot on Golf Digest’s inaugural “Best 100 Clubfitters” list – a rank they have maintained consecutively ever since. The distinction was a turning point for Sittler Golf - taking it from a community gem to a regional resource with thousands of golfers from throughout the Tri-State frequenting the center to experience the benefit of a custom fit for their golf equipment. Other accolades have included Golf Range Magazine's "Top 50 Golf Range" and PGA’s “Merchandiser of the Year.” The tots they totted around, Ricky, Ryan and Kasey, are now young adults working within the business themselves.
The next chapter for Rick, Patty and family is shifting to a new Berks County site in Sinking Springs, opened in March of 2019.
“We were breaking out of the seams,” said Patty. “Sittler Golf Sinking Springs is three times bigger and adds 10 acres of land.”
The new location, just outside of Reading, offers a denser population to support the business yet remains convenient to their original Kutztown community.
“We are excited for this next chapter and the continued growth of our business at Sinking Springs.”
TimTay Allentown LLC purchased the 14-acre Kutztown property in early April. Future plans for the site will likely include retail redevelopment but no official plans have been set.
In a special arrangement of the sale, Sittler Golf Kutztown will remain open for this spring, summer and fall season. Plans will be announced for an event in the fall to invite the community to enjoy complimentary mini golf, enjoy an ice cream cone and share some “Sittler’s stories.”