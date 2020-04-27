Six Berks County businesses were among 160 companies in 43 counties to receive funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development during the second round of the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program, state officials announced April 26.
The state has distributed $13.5 million in business funding, $495,000 of which went to six Berks companies, Waddee Inc., Serentity Boutique LLC, JA Development LLC, Kinteco Inc., Fleetwood Dental PC and Reppert's Candy Inc. Berks Ambulatory Surgery Center received $100,000 during the first round.
The two funding rounds total more than $23 million lent to restaurants, wellness centers, wineries and breweries, consulting firms, salons and spas and other businesses in the state.
The loans are intended to help businesses address critical needs while complying with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to shut down many businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.