The Corner Shoppe in Gilbertsville once again hosts its annual fundraiser for the SPCA after the coronavirus cancelled last year's event.
The last event generated a donation of approximately 100 pounds of pet food as well as towels and toys and a monetary donation from The Corner Shoppe.
The Corner Shoppe’s owner, Lisa Emery-Fogel feels there is more of a need this year.
“Many any non-profits are struggling due to the effects of the coronavirus," said Emery-Fogel in the event release. "We hope that by doing our part, albeit small and giving customers a discount if they bring in a donation, we can match and hopefully exceed our donation from last year.”
The annual fundraiser originally began 15 years ago as a birthday celebration for the shop's mascot and greeter, Lucy, a Toy Fox Terrier. With Lucy's passing in 2019, the shops' two current mascots, Daisy, and recent addition and rescue, Felix, have picked up the torch.
The fundraising event will be held from Friday, April 23, through Sunday, April 25. Customers who bring in a donation for the Perkiomenville SPCA will receive Lucy Loot, which is good for a discount off a future purchase. The Corner Shoppe will match customers’ monetary donations up to $100.
The animal shelter requests donations of towels, blankets, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, bleach, pet food, treats and toys, horse treats, hamster food and supplies and chicken feed.
Customers can enjoy pre-packaged refreshments while entering a drawing. With each purchase between April 23 to 25. Customers can also choose a dog bone for a secret discount on a current purchase.
The Corner Shoppe carries gifts, home décor, jewelry, pet products and gifts and much more. Located in a restored Colonial Revival home at the intersections of Philadelphia Avenue, Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville Road and Route 73 (Big Road), the shop’s hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. (closed Monday). Check with the shop for abbreviated hours over the summer months.
For more information on the SPCA fundraiser, call The Corner Shoppe, 1500 East Philadelphia Ave. in Gilbertsville at 610-367-6884.