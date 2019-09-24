Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has acquired more than 29 acres at 9024 Old Route 22 in Bethel Township. It will be the future home of LogistiCenterSM at Midway South.
Construction is underway on a 304,000-square-foot facility, located at Interstate-78 Exits 15 & 16, with connections to Interstate-81, Interstate-476 and Interstate-76 (the Pennsylvania Turnpike). Construction is estimated to be complete by the end of the year. The property is suited for manufacturing, warehouse/distribution and ecommerce companies.
Once construction is complete, the building will offer the full 304,000 square feet available for lease. It has a 36-foot clear height, 44 fully equipped dock doors, a 54-foot by 60-foot loading bay, 89 trailer stalls and 151 car park spaces, all attributes required for ecommerce.
“This is an excellent location and the building attributes make this a desirable site for a company’s East Coast distribution center,” said Gene Preston, East Region Partner for Dermody Properties. “Dermody Properties has been active in this region for decades and we are still committed to investing in Pennsylvania.”
Corporate neighbors include Samsung, Dollar General and PetSmart. The property is conveniently located in Bethel Township, capturing more than 51 million households and allowing access to more than 36 percent of the U.S. & 60 percent of the Canadian population within a one-day truck drive.
Representing the project for leasing are Gerry Blinebury, Executive Managing Director, Adam Campbell, Executive Managing Director, and Jeff Williams, Senior Director, all of Cushman & Wakefield.
“Dermody Properties continuously seeks opportunities for investment in outstanding logistics markets such as this one,” said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President of Dermody Properties. “Consistent with this strategy, this property is our most recent investment in an infill logistics market where we have had considerable success serving our customers’ needs.”
LogistiCenterSM, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.
For more information on LogistiCenterSM at Midway South, visit https://dermody.com/region/east-region/property/logisticenter-at-midway-south/.