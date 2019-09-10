The Heritage of Green Hills in Shillington is excited to announce it has a new real estate owner, Lapis Advisers, a boutique investment firm with focus on municipal debt investments including healthcare and senior living.
New ownership will have a positive impact on the long-term financial health of the community, as well as enable planned improvements on property to begin immediately.
“This is a very positive development for our community,” said Doug Walther, Executive Director. “It continues to substantially strengthen our balance sheet, and is allowing us to pursue the long-term vision of developing the remainder of our property.” Life Care Services will continue to manage The Heritage of Green Hills and Green Hills Manor at The Heritage.
“We are committed to partnering with high-quality organizations with extensive experience in the senior living industry,” said Basia Terrell, Managing Principal at Lapis Advisers.
In addition to renovations currently underway at Green Hills Manor at The Heritage, Lapis is exploring plans for the construction of a health center with the following elements under consideration - assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing, all of which would bring value to residents and the broader community.