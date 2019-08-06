An old stone building originally built in 1878, home to Morgantown United Methodist Congregation for 185 years before closing and combining with Elverson UMC in 2016, has been renovated by new owners, Mushy Pea LLC, who bought the building in 2018. Known as “ The Red Door,” the building is now home to New Beginnings Congregation on Sunday mornings, Cleverly DeSigns Pottery, Morgantown Arts and Holistic Health Center, Embody Grace Qigong, and a theater group.