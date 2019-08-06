An old stone building originally built in 1878 with the addition built in 1958 was home to the Morgantown United Methodist Congregation for 185 years before closing and combining with Elverson UMC in 2016.
The new owners, Mushy Pea LLC, bought the building in 2018 and have been hard at work bringing it to code and making it a perfect place for gathering and coming together for bettering the community.
"We are a newly renovated building in the center of Morgantown, Berks County. We started being known as “The Red Door” recently due to the fact that we were a UMC church for many years in town, and have six red doors welcoming people in," according to the new owners release.
The building has been renovated to include several businesses and the owners are still searching for more to join in teaching things of interest or gathering folks together for a purpose or fun time out. There is a large open space available for any group or class needing large open areas, to be rented daily, weekly, monthly.
Currently the building is home to New Beginnings Congregation on Sunday mornings, Cleverly DeSigns Pottery (a Paint Your Own pottery studio), Morgantown Arts and Holistic Health Center, Embody Grace Qigong, and a theater group.
Mushy Pea will be hosting an Open House to show off the great spaces to the community at large to come see their beloved church building on Aug. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be snacks and sweets and entertainment for the kids as well as local small businesses coming together to promote and welcome folks to the area.
As well as businesses renting spaces for public events, there are spaces available to donate for people wishing to promote non-profit causes and events. Call 484-516-1215 for more information.