Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, today announced its Mid Cap Stock Fund – Class S (TMSIX) has been honored with two Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in 2021. Thrivent Asset Management, LLC is the investment adviser to the fund.
Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund was recognized in the Mid-Cap Core Funds category for its consistently strong risk-adjusted performance in the five and 10-year performance periods which ended Nov. 30, 2020. To determine this year’s winners, Refinitiv considered 245 funds in the five-year performance period and 170 funds in the 10-year period. With these two awards, Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund has earned a total of nine Lipper Fund Awards since 2017. Thrivent’s asset management team has received a total of 27 Lipper Fund Awards since 2008.
“We’re thrilled our Mid Cap Stock Fund has again been recognized for its performance,” said David Royal, chief investment officer at Thrivent. “In a year unlike any other, I’m so proud of our team of investment professionals and their continued commitment to following a disciplined investment process, even in the face of rapidly fluctuating market conditions. Because of their hard work and dedication, our clients are able to pursue investment options that move them closer to their goals so they can achieve financial clarity and live lives full of meaning and gratitude.”
“Our incredible team of investment professionals is what makes these awards possible,” said Brian Flanagan, portfolio manager of Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund. “We have a strong investment process at Thrivent that’s grounded in bottom-up stock selection, research, portfolio construction and risk management. This allows us to take the long-term view and deliver meaningful results for our clients so they can accomplish their most important goals in life.”
Thrivent’s asset management team consists of more than 125 investment professionals. The funds are offered online at ThriventFunds.com, as well as through Thrivent’s financial professionals and other investment advisors around the country.
With a 47-year track record of independent content, Refinitiv Lipper was the first to develop fund classifications that place funds in their respective peer group. Refinitiv Lipper data covers more than 330,000 share classes in 86 countries. The Lipper Leader ratings are available for mutual funds registered for sale in 47 markets. Refinitiv Lipper provides independent insight on global collective investments, including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds and fund fees and expenses. Refinitiv Lipper offers premium-quality data, fund ratings, analytical tools and global commentary through specialized product offerings. Trusted by investment professionals for more than 40 years, Refinitiv Lipper provides unparalleled expertise and insight to the funds industry.
Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial professionals and independent agents nationwide.
Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $162 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/20). Thrivent carries an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, a credit rating agency; this is the highest of the agency’s 16 ratings categories and was affirmed in June of 2020. Rating based on Thrivent’s financial strength and claims-paying ability. Does not apply to investment product performance. For more information, visit Thrivent.com. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.
The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.
