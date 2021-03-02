Thrivent, a diversified financial services organization, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.
Thrivent has been recognized for 10 years in a row and is one of only six honorees in the financial services industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.
“We’re honored to once again be named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Terry Rasmussen, president and CEO of Thrivent. “The fact that we’ve earned this recognition for the last decade makes it extra special for us."
"It speaks to our longstanding commitment to maintaining a strong ethical culture, acting with integrity, and doing what’s right," Rasmussen continued. "I couldn’t be prouder of our workforce and the high standard they continue to set for our organization. Every day, they practice our values, demonstrate care for our clients, and bring Thrivent’s purpose and promise to life so we can help people make the most of all they’ve been given.”
“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Thrivent for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”
Methodology & Scoring
Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions across five categories: culture of ethics (20 percent), environmental and societal impact (20 percent), ethics and compliance program (35 percent), governance (15 percent), and leadership and reputation (10 percent). The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.
This year, the process was streamlined and the question set was expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.
The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
This article was prepared by Thrivent for use by local financial professionals Rebecca Wise at 11 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, 610-839-8955; Bridgit Holly at 11 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, 215-368-4888; and John Lauer in Morgantown, 610-286-5986.