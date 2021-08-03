The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce honored Martin Stone Quarries, Inc. of Bechtelsville with the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award during the 2020-21 Annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on July 28.
Executive Director of the Foundation for Boyertown Education Tessi Melchior, the 2019 award recipient, recognized and awarded the 2020 James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award to Martin Stone Quarries, Inc. for their outstanding contributions to the community. Martin Stone Quarries President Rod Martin accepted the award on behalf of his family and company.
Approximately 170 local business people, school administrators, law enforcement, as well as town and state officials attended the event held at the Bally Spring Inn in Barto. The dinner started with a networking and social hour and was followed by the main program opened by Greg Herb of Herb Real Estate, Inc.
Eileen Dautrich, President of the TCACC, welcomed dinner guests followed by Rich Newell, CEO of Pottstown Hospital Tower Health and Chairman of the Board of TCACC, who recognized State Rep. David Maloney and Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach, who were in attendance.
Chamber members and Boyertown businesses recognized were Boyertown Oil & Propane, New Berlinville; Boyertown Police Department, Brakeman’s Café, Boyertown; Everything Printing, Gilbertsville; and Grind, Boyertown, who participated in the TCACC’s Progress Dinner video shown earlier this year.
Boyertown area progress updates were given by Superintendent Marybeth Torchia for the Boyertown Area School District, Main Street Manager Jillian Magee for Building a Better Boyertown, and Executive Director Tessi Melchior for the Foundation for Boyertown Education.
Also thanked were Platinum Sponsors: Martin Stone Quarries, Inc., Bechtelsville; The Body-Borneman Companies, Boyertown; Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health, Pottstown; and Tompkins VIST Bank, Pottstown; Gold Sponsors: BBT now Truist, Pottstown; and Boyertown Oil & Propane, New Berlinville; and the Silver Sponsors: Bally Block Company, Bally; State Farm Insurance, Gilbertsville; Fleetwood Bank, Boyertown; and Herb Real Estate, Inc., Gilbertsville.
