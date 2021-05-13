Richard A. Zuber Realty organized two community outreach projects designed to help local restaurants and provide some fun and good eats to the community throughout April.
“We want to help,” said owner Richard A. Zuber in a release. “It’s been a tough year for our businesses and for those of us who rely on and enjoy what our businesses provide. We miss them! So, if we can offer a surprise treat to add a smile or two now and then, it will add some sunshine to this challenging year.”
The local real estate company announced that agents and staff of the Richard A. Zuber Realty recognize the uncommon challenges the area’s eateries have experienced during the COVID pandemic. Wanting to help and have some fun at the same time, staff hosted two initiatives throughout April.
One community outreach initiative was the Show Us: Take a Selfie! contest.
From April 1 through April 30, Zuber Realty asked community members to patronize any of the 14 participating restaurants, take a selfie holding the restaurant’s menu, and upload the photos to www.zuberrealty.com/dinelocal/ to enter a drawing for a grand prize of $100 or one of five runner-up prizes of $25 at the eatery pictured in the submitted photo. The drawing concluded on April 30.
The company announced that Brittany Koch won the Grand Prize of $100 cash prize; and Kimberly Kauffman, Savannah Salguero, Katie Gulotta, Jeff Eickhoff, and Lennon Paris, were the $25 gift certificate winners.
“We had a lot of fun throughout April,” said Zuber. “We met some great people whom we hope remember Zuber Realty when they buy or sell their homes, and the restaurant owners were delighted for the extra attention we gave them. We appreciated the servers at each location who encouraged patrons to participate in the photo contest and enjoy the specials that were offered."
“In the end, our investment in our community during these challenging times helped us showcase Zuber Realty’s mission: ‘We Work for YOU!’” Zuber concluded.
In addition to the photo contest, the Zuber Realty: Treats for YOU! initiative in April surprised diners at one of five participating eateries: free coffee one morning during designated hours at Brakeman’s Café in Boyertown; complimentary breakfasts another morning for four customers at Main Street Café in Royersford; buy-one pizza, get-one-free at Mama Maria’s in Boyertown one evening during designated hours; and free desserts following dinners on several evenings during designated hours at Cutillo’s Restaurant in Sanatoga and Copperfield’s Restaurant in Limerick.