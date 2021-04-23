A local realty company will host a Mother's Day flower giveaway on May 7 and 8.
Rich Zuber, owner of Richard A. Zuber Realty, made a request of the organization’s Community Outreach Committee during a recent planning meeting, “I want to do a flower giveaway to celebrate Mother’s Day.”
And so, on Friday, May 7, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at Zuber Realty’s Boyertown and Royersford offices and Zuber Insurance office, Boyertown, flowers will be available for pick up as the organization’s gift to the area’s mothers.
Zuber serves as president and long-time coach with the Pine Forge Athletic Association and noted that honoring motherhood has always been important to him.
“I never held practice on Mother’s Day,” he recalled, “and I always insisted that the boys do something special for their mothers."
"Zuber Realty’s mission statement ‘We Work for You!’ is evidenced every day in all the things that mothers do and all the love they provide their families," he continued. "Mother’s Day is a day to demonstrate our gratitude, and we’ll do it with flowers!”
Zuber Realty is located at 201 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, and 384 N. Lewis Road, Royersford; Zuber Insurance is located at 215 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown. Flowers are provided by Levengood’s Flowers, 7652 Boyertown Pike, Douglassville.