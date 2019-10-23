Richard A. Zuber Realty invites community involvement for its inaugural Holiday Light Tour.
“Our company’s involvement in enhancing the quality of life in our communities is one of Zuber Realty’s on-going signature efforts,” explained Richard A. Zuber, owner of Richard A. Zuber Realty. “One of our family’s favorite things to do on cold December nights was to enjoy the colorful light displays that our neighbors generously create each year in celebration of the Advent and Hanukkah seasons.”
“This holiday season, Zuber Realty agent Jody Dolansky has taken this part of the company’s community outreach mission into new territory,” he continued, “by inviting homeowners and the community to participate in our first-ever festive Holiday Light Tour.”
“Participation is free for house-decorators and tour-goers,” added Dolansky. “We just want to add to the beauty of the season and the fun for families.”
Zuber Realty’s holiday light tour will involve the Boyertown, Pottstown, and Royersford areas. Tour-goers will drive past the decorated homes on the tour and vote for their favorite light display. The winning home will receive a $100 gift card.
Homeowners are asked to register their homes to be placed on the tour list by emailing lighttour@zuberrealty.com by Nov. 20 with the homeowner’s full name, phone number, and address.
Homeowners are asked to have displays ready for the tour by Dec. 10 and to commit to having their holiday light displays on every night from 6 to 9 p.m. between Dec. 10 and Dec. 29.
Tourgoers can pick up a map of homes on the tour and a complimentary bag of cookies by visiting the Boyertown, Pottstown, or Royersford offices of Zuber Realty during business hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 through Dec. 29.
The offices are located at 210 E Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown; 2117 E High St., Pottstown; and 384 N Lewis Road, Royersford.