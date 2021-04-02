Local mom wins giant chocolate bunny

Local mother Jennifer Tanner won a giant 40-pound milk chocolate bunny at The Peppermint Stick Candy Store in Boyertown. The candy store received more than 1,500 entries that were made through the store's TikTok profile and in the store. The Peppermint Stick called the bunny "Godzilla." It is more than 3 feet tall.

 Submitted photo
