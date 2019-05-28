AMITY — Keystone Villa at Douglassville proudly invites the public to the Independent Building, located at 1180 Ben Franklin Highway East, for a Flag Day ceremony on Friday, June 14, at 9 a.m.
From sea to shining sea, the American flag is a recognized symbol of freedom. The Berks County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will begin the Flag Day ceremony followed by a reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and an honorary address from guest speaker state Rep. Joe Ciresi.
The public is encouraged to bring their worn, unserviceable American flags to the retirement community for proper disposal, and receive a new flag in its place, courtesy of Keystone Villa at Douglassville.
RSVP required; please call 610-385-5002.