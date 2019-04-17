Kutztown University’s Alumni Jazz Band will hold their "Swinging Through the Decades" concert at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fleetwood on May 4 at 7:30 p.m. A Free Will Offering will be collected to benefit the KU Jazz Band Program.

Prior to the concert, SPELC’s Relay For Life team will hold a pasta dinner from 4-7 p.m. in the Church Social Room. Dinner tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 484-866-1513 and will also be available at the door. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.