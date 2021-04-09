Thanks to the Spring Wine Walk, Lazy Dog Vintage Market recently donated $3,860 to the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance.
More than 150 people patronized the participating Downtown Hamburg businesses during the March 26 wine tasting event hosted by Lazy Dog Vintage Market owners Ashley and Justin Zimmerman. All money raised from wine glass sales of $20 each was donated to the Arts Alliance.
“We had a very good response for this event. Many people are happy to help support the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance,” said Ashley Zimmerman.
Hosting an event like this is especially important at this time of continued social distancing, she said.
“We feel it is important because our lives have changed so drastically in the past year. While social distancing and masks are important, people also want to feel a sense of normalcy in a not so normal world,” said Zimmerman.
Their hope for this event was to provide money for upcoming art events and workshops and to show local artists support from their community.
“It will help the artists and members of the Arts Alliance. It will help give them an opportunity to express themselves through events or through the Gallery,” she said.
“I was very thankful they selected the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance as the non-profit that benefited from this wine tasting event,” said Deena Kershner, Executive Director of the Our Town Foundation, Hamburg’s community revitalization non-profit organization.
The Arts Alliance is a sub-committee of the Our Town Foundation.
“The Board of Directors of Our Town Foundation realized that arts and culture play a very important role in community revitalization so they formed the Alliance in 2005 to support and showcase local artists and to advance the awareness of arts in the community,” said Kershner.
Alliance membership consists of artists from Berks, Schuylkill and Lehigh counties. Artwork is showcased at the Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg located at the OTF on State Street.
“Funds raised will be used to help pay the everyday administrative expenses of running the Art and Craft Gallery of Hamburg as well as supporting arts related programming and activities that will be resumed once it is safe to do so,” said Kershner. “Since most of the annual Alliance's events were normally held in the spring, we had to cancel all of them for both 2020 and 2021. We are looking at 2022 to rekindle the majority of them.”
Since COVID hit in March 2020, OTF has not been able to host any of its annual fund raisers.
“So we have no fundraising income coming in, but we still have expenses. Even in normal times, the Alliance relies on grant funding from various organizations to stay afloat, and its parent organization, Our Town Foundation, absorbs any losses that are incurred on a yearly basis,” Kershner said.
While there are no Arts Alliance special events, programs or activities scheduled for the near future, the monthly Featured Artists continues at the Gallery.
This month's featured artist is patchwork and applique artist Eileen Flickinger of Hamburg. Flickinger is a juried artist for the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen and the Reading-Berks Guild of Craftsmen. She joined the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance in November 2020.
“While there is no specific meet and greet scheduled, we encourage everyone to visit the Art & Craft Gallery to see Eileen's work, all of which is for sale,” she said.
This was not their first wine tasting fundraising event.
Previously, the Lazy Dog owners hosted a Wine, Chocolate & Cheese event in November 2020 to unite Downtown Hamburg businesses, encourage local shopping and support The Hamburg Strand Theatre. More than 200 tickets at $20 a person were sold. As a result Lazy Dog donated $5,000 to The Hamburg Strand Theatre, which is owned and operated by the Our Town Foundation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many small businesses including The Strand. The theater has been a hallmark of Hamburg since 1920. We wanted to do our part in helping the community keep its beloved history,” said Zimmerman. “The Hamburg community, like most communities, has lost so much in the past year. By helping The Strand, it may give hope to the community that we are all here to help each other and get through this pandemic together.”
The Zimmerman’s plan to host another wine walk on May 21 with the proceeds benefiting all of the past participating businesses.