Nearly 150 steers, swine, lambs, and goats were sold by members of Penn State Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program in Chester County at this year’s Chester County 4-H Junior Livestock Sale on Aug. 7, during the Chester County 4-H Fair held at the Romano 4-H Center in Honey Brook.
The animals were sold by the pound, with this year’s sale averages including: nine steers averaged at $2.19 per pound, 74 swine averaged at $2.75 per pound, 50 lambs averaged at $4.84 per pound, and 10 goats averaged at $6.30 per pound. The was an increase in sale averages across all four species compared to last year’s sale.
Grand and Reserve Champion Winners
Grand Champion Market Steer weighing 1,269 pounds was exhibited by Emma Uhlman of Exton and purchased by Colebrook Manor Animal Hospital and Peter and Helen Uhlman for $3.50 per pound.
Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer weighing 1,433 pounds was exhibited by Ethan Macomber of Elverson and purchased by J.T. & Sons Constructions for $2.25 per pound.
Grand Champion Market Swine weighing 269 pounds was exhibited by Kaitlin Bell of Nottingham and purchased by Cherry Knoll Farm for $6.00 per pound.
Reserve Champion Market Swine weighing 234 pounds was exhibited by David Bell of Nottingham and purchased by Cherry Knoll Farm for $4.50 per pound.
Grand Champion Market Lamb weighing 140 pounds was exhibited by Emilie Howe of Downingtown and purchased by MidAltantic Farm Credit for $5.25 per pound.
Reserve Champion Market Lamb weighing 128 pounds was exhibited by Emilie Howe of Downingtown and purchased by John Rock, Inc. for $5.50 per pound.
Grand Champion Market Goat weighing 71 pounds was exhibited by Kaitlin Bell of Nottinghamn and purchased by B & R Excavating for $5.00 per pound.
Reserve Champion Market Goat weighing 72 pounds was exhibited by Melinda Stoltzfus of Coatesville and purchased by Triple S Welding for $5.00 per pound.
The 4-H members use their proceeds from the sale to defray the costs of raising the animal, to sustain their small agricultural business, or to save for the future.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.