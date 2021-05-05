Two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for one spot on the Bethel Township Board of Supervisors.
Incumbent and board Chairman Jacob C. Meyer will face Jay A. Bicksler for the lone seat.
Township commissioner is a six-year term.
We asked the candidates to respond to two questions:
Question 1: What issue is driving you to run for office?
Question 2: What are you learning when you talk to voters?
Jacob C. Meyer, 63.
Background: I have been a lifelong resident of Bethel Township, moving here when a child. I am married with three daughters, two of which still live locally. I was a trucker for 30 years, and have been a pastor for the past 20 years, the last five being full time.
Response 1: Having been a supervisor for the past five years, I believe that we have navigated through a dramatic period of transition. With the warehouse development we have experienced the culture of the township has been changed. Insofar as I am concerned, we need to now ensure that the rights of all citizens be protected, and that the law be upheld so that our community can continue to smoothly run. With the experiences I have encountered while in office, and the involvement I have with officials in other layers of government, and my ongoing interaction with the supporting advisory township boards, I can be a benefit in helping the residents engage with our various government entities.
Response 2: The biggest lesson I have received in talking to the voters is that beyond knowing how to vote, many do not know how local government works and the extent to which it impacts their lives. Oftentimes it is requested of me that we tell someone else, frequently a neighbor, what to do. In America, we still have private property rights, and they must be upheld. It has been challenging at times to effectively communicate that principle. The most gratifying aspect to getting out and talking to the voters is their appreciation for my willingness to listen to their concerns. As I have always believed elected representatives must hear the voice of the people in order to represent them, this is a vital part of the reason I was elected. In an era when government has become increasingly tone deaf to the people, this aspect of representation is vital.
Jay A. Bicksler (did not respond)