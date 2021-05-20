The 2020 winner of the Friends Of Kaercher Creek bass tournament, Bob Entler, has confirmed he will return to defend his title at this year's event. The 3rd annual bass tournament, presented by Friends Of Kaercher Creek and volunteers, will be held on Saturday, June 26.
Entler took down most of the major prizes in 2020. He was the only angler to approach the weigh-in with a keeper bass of at least 15 inches. Among his prizes was free entry into the 2021 challenge.
There's a 16 boat limit, as permitted by the PA Fish & Boat Commission. Bass boat live wells must be in working order. Two-man teams will fish from 7 a.m. until noon. The entry fee is $100 per boat. Launch position is determined by the date the entry fee is paid.
New this year will be breakfast sandwiches for participants. Also included will be assorted fruit, bottled water, snacks and lunch., which will include shrimp.
There will be an additional "Fast Bass Cash" award of $100 available. The first angler catching a legal, live bass will have a decision to make. They will have to decide whether to present it to the judge before 9 a.m. to receive the bonus, but will lose the fish as part of their daily catch. Otherwise, they can keep it, forego the bonus and go for the regular prize tier money available. Should the bonus challenge be accepted, the judge will live release the fish after the boat has relaunched and resumed fishing.
Prizes will be presented following lunch, including a few 'special' awards.
Anyone seeking more information or would like to enter, can make contact through the group's Facebook page, Friends Of Kaercher Creek.