Exeter Township School District awarded 328 seniors with diplomas during its graduation ceremony at Don Thomas Stadium at the Exeter Township High School on June 2.
“On behalf of the Class of 2021, I can confidently say that this is not how we imagined our senior year,” said Leolina A. Farinelli, President, Class of 2021. “While the past year and a half has not been conventional in the slightest, we have prevailed and persevered. We have grown through challenges, not only academically but also within our personal lives.”
Farinelli said they should not only be proud of their own achievements but also how they have grown as humans and young adults. While their senior year was not normal, the Class of 2021 made the most of it.
“Our class is nothing short of great. It consists of intelligent students, dedicated athletes, talented artists and musicians, and in my book the most important trait, some of the kindest people I’ve ever met,” said Farinelli. “There is so much more instore for us.”
Her final message to the Class of 2021 is to live in the moment, especially right now.
Katrina Madison Trine and Karleigh A. Patton were both selected as student speakers by a panel of teachers and administrators.
Trine urged the Class of 2021 to embrace the unfairness of life because a fair life leaves no room for miracles.
“I am living proof that impossible things can happen to ordinary people and not just once but over and over and over again for the better or for the worse,” said Trine. “I want to live in a world full of miracles.”
Also, she said that while failure is inevitable so is victory when you refuse to give up.
“My hope is that you leave here today ready to reject fairness and embrace miracles, committed to having a positive relationship with failure and not afraid to ask for help,” said Trine.
Patton said while the Class of 2021 cannot hug or shake hands, they stand united. While unique as individuals, they all belong at Exeter.
“We had the strength and integrity to adapt and we will continue to use what we have learned and once again take that step into the unknown,” said Patton. “To the Class of 2021, we rise together… We have made the impossible seem possible… Know we truly made history.”
Exeter Township High School Principal Thomas A. Campbell compared the Class of 2021 to blades of grass in that a blade of grass will not survive on its own but prospers when surrounded by others.
“Every blade of grass is unique, but step back and you see more similarities than differences when you look at the field as a whole. So it is for people,” said Campbell.
“Staring across this field of blue and white caps with the individual and unique faces below each one, I’d say the same applies for you, Eagles,” Campbell continued. “Pursue your individuality; recognize your connections as each single one of you walks out of this stadium, remember you will be forever bound to each other as the Exeter Township Class of 2021. Eagles, I’m proud of you and expect great things.”
Superintendent Kimberly I. Minor urged the Class of 2021 to notice when they are happy and pause for a moment to say, “If this isn’t nice, I don’t know what is.”
Graduation is a tremendous accomplishment for every class, a point of pride and a milestone that will always be remembered but for the Class of 2021, it is so much more, Minor said.
“You have lived through a truly historic time.”
One day, students will study the events of this year, she said.
“For this class, today is not only a celebration of the culmination of years of hard work but a testament to your personal and collective perseverance and resilience. In the face of adversity, and with the loving support of friends, family and teachers, you made it to this time and place to be honored and celebrated… If this isn’t nice, I don’t know what is.”
The ceremony was broadcast live on the school district’s YouTube channel and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/RwYkyL06iHk.