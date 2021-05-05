Five candidates are seeking three seats on the Schuylkill Valley School Board at large.
All have cross-filed, meaning they will appear on both Republican and Democrat ballots.
Incumbents Linda Lash and Nicoleen Kleffel are facing challengers Audrey Era Anavitate, Bryan O'Donnell and Charles Richard Grebloski.
We asked the candidates to respond to two questions:
Question 1: What issue is driving you to run for office?
Question 2: What are you learning when you talk to voters?
Linda Lash, 69, Bern Township-Leesport
Background: Graduate Red Lion HS, Millersville State College/elem. ed. degree. Early childhood educator 30 years, Sunday School teacher 20 years. President/treasurer of church council, served on SV School board vice president, secretary, EIT board rep, president of the EIT board, BCIU rep, PSBA liason, served on several PSBA committees.
Response 1: My desire for the next school year is to have all our students back in class and to have plans in place to address any academic or mental health issues that may have resulted during the COVID pandemic so that they are at or above grade level at the end of the 20/21 school year. We will need to promote our own cyber education option for those students who choose out of district cyber charter schools. A realistic basic tuition rate must be established by state legislators to address the effect of cyber costs on school districts. We at SV must keep our academic program rigorous, advocate for our youth to take advantage of the CTC schools, and meet the needs of our special education students
Response 2: Voters are always concerned about property taxes. It is an issue that doesn't go away. Unfortunately school districts like SV get the majority of their revenue from the taxpayers. Also, this past year I have heard that some of our local citizens wanted the schools to open face to face five days a week, while others thought we went back too soon. Others didn't like the closing and reopening during the school year. Districts are regulated by the state and must follow state guidelines even though it can be difficult to understand at times. However, the main issues are the cost of public education and the taxes paid when the property owner has no students in school.
Nicoleen Kleffel, 47, Centre Township
Background: Current SV board director 17-21, past board director for The Kings Academy, past president/board member Schuylkill Valley Youth Baseball, board vice president of The Conner Kleffel Memorial, owner/manager Kleffel's Moving & Storage.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Nicoleen-Kleffel-for-Schuylkill-Valley-School-Board-252388485228210
Response 1: Working to serve our community, our kiddos, now and in the future. I have a calm response, take all issues facing our district with serious consideration. Value all sides and input. Work together with all our board directors to establish best policies and practices in these very changing times.
Response 2: People are looking for help and answers. After the loss of my son in 2017, I found that people want to know they are being heard. I found that I am now serving this district to help not only make the best decisions for our taxpayers, but provide our 2,000 plus kiddos with the best chance to have a successful future. Through policies that are put together with this in mind, to working together with administration to implement a conservative and logical budget allowing resources to those areas that desperately need to be addressed. I know that the voters want to know that we are not only looking to be resourceful with our funds but also consider our children's future success. I am confident that I will work to see these areas are accomplished.
Charles Grebloski, 41, Ontelaunee Township
Background: I am 41 years old. I am married and have two daughters. I am a retired Philadelphia Police Officer and also served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard for several years. I have a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Saint Joseph's University. I am a small business owner.
Response 1: There are several issues driving me to run for office. I want to ensure that more emphasis is placed on the district's sports programs, extracurricular activities, and electives. I believe that these programs combined with academics will produce a more well rounded learning experience for the students. I feel that the school district could do a better job at allocating funds towards these areas to ensure that the district is providing students with a multitude of options academically and athletically.
Response 2: After speaking to many voters, I have found that here are many areas of the school district that are of concern to them. Mainly, the school district's sports programs and the school district's handling of the coronavirus are the top two items concerning voters. The lack of a more robust choice of electives for the district's high school students is also on many of the voters' minds. It has also come to my attention that due to the lack of funding in the sports programs that student athletes are forced to wear old and outdated uniforms and are also missing and in need of sports equipment. So, in conclusion the voters would like to know where the school tax money is being utilized.
Audrey Era Anavitate
Anavitate did not respond.
Bryan O'Donnell
O'Donnell did not respond.