An estimated 700 people attended Boyertown Area Historical Society’s first Not Your Run of the Mill Living History Event at Bahr’s Mill in Gablesville on June 19.
Artisans demonstrated and sold their crafts. Historical Societies shared the history of their areas while the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles' blacksmith provided a demonstration. Tours were given of historic Bahr’s Mill.
Bob Wood explained the linseed oil production at the mill that was originally in the area of where Bahr’s Mill is today. Rob Zambanini entertained by playing his accordion and Cindy Depetrio entertained with her harp.
Sweet Beginnings catered the event with hamburgers, hot dogs, haluski (cabbage and noodles), pulled pork sandwiches and more.
Planned to be an annual event, the 2nd Annual Not Your Run of the Mill Living History Event sponsored by the Boyertown Area Historical Society and held at Bahr’s Mill in Gablesville is scheduled for June 18, 2022.