Kutztown University’s graduating seniors paraded down Main Street during the KU Senior Send-Off event on May 1.
The KU Off-Campus Advisory Council, KU Foundation and Kutztown Community Partnership hosted the event in an effort to give the graduating seniors a send-off to remember.
“We thought this was a nice opportunity for the graduating seniors to wear their cap and gown and walk down Main Street,” said Sandy Green, community liaison at KCP.
The event was planned prior to the University opting to hold in-person commencement. It was decided that the event would be held on the Saturday a week before graduation to better ensure all graduates and their families could participate.
Green said holding a community event like this with the University is extremely important for Town & Gown relations.
“It’s all about community engagement,” said Green. “I think the focus of Town & Gown is more about things that we can do together as far as helping each other, working together on events for the whole town together.”
“We are so appreciative to the KCP and the Borough of Kutztown for their efforts in recognizing this great milestone for our seniors,” said KU President Kenneth Hawkinson. “Like everyone else, our students have persevered through so much over the past 14 months, and did an outstanding job adjusting to the new normal during such an important period of their lives. This event is a great way for them to begin celebrating as we lead up to in-person commencement.”
Wearing their caps and gowns, graduates gathered on campus at University Plaza near the fountain for a champagne and sparkling cider toast with KU President Hawkinson, followed by seniors marching down Main Street.
The 200 Block of West Main Street was closed to traffic for an evening of outdoor dining. Seniors were required to make reservations in advance through the KCP office to enjoy dinner with friends and family at 4 p.m. (121 people), 6 p.m. (117 people) and 8 p.m. (85 people). Participating restaurants were Camillo's, Pop's Malt Shoppe, K'Town Pub and the Kutztown Tavern.
The KU Senior Send Off event was an idea initiated by Amanda Garcia, assistant director of MSU Operations, Greek Life & Commuter Student Services at KU.
“I thought it was not only a great way to celebrate our graduating seniors but also a way to showcase and bring revenue into our local restaurants downtown who were hit so hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Building an improved Town Gown relationship is important to me, since I sit on the KCP executive board as well as oversee all of our commuter students through KU,” said Garcia. “I’m hoping the event will just be a nice way for our graduates to be able to celebrate with their family and friends in a town they called home for the past four years or so.”
“What a better way for a graduating KU senior to celebrate than dining in the street with family and friends at one of their favorite places,” added Garcia. “This event was built on the idea of a way to celebrate our students in a COVID-friendly way.”
The plan included strategically spacing out tables, changing table covers between seatings, and mitigating any additional risk possible. Masks as well as hand sanitizer were provided as needed.
Derek Mace, Borough Council Vice President and KU psychology professor, spoke to the graduating seniors on behalf of Mayor Jim Schlegel and the Kutztown Borough Council, offering them all a very big welcome and congratulations.
“Graduates, you did it! You’ve persevered!” said Mace. “College is always a challenge. But this year, this group, this graduating class, YOU, you have managed to do it all blindfolded and with your hair on fire! It’s almost as if the world has dared you to finish. ‘Go ahead and try to get it done!’ And you, collectively, have said ‘Hold my coat, I’ve got this!’ And you did!”
Mace called the graduates the Kutztown Class of 2021 Golden Daredevils.
“Of course you didn’t do it alone. You’ve got friends and family who’ve been supporting you all along. And over these next few days, they’re going to tell you how proud they are of you,” said Mace. “Sometimes you’ll feel like an impostor, like the praise is too much. You’ll say ‘I don’t feel that different.’ Or ‘It wasn’t that big of a deal.’ But that’s only because you’re used to it by now. That’s because you live with yourself every day and it’s hard to remember and notice all the progress you’ve made. But your loved ones can see it clearly. They know how much you’ve grown. So accept it. Accept their praise. And more than that, believe it.”
“Lastly, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Mace concluded. “As a professor at KU and a townie, I’m clear-eyed about your impact on Kutztown. You make this place special. And I know that some of you have called it home for two, four maybe even eight years. That doesn’t stop now. Please keep thinking of this place as one of your homes. You know the streets, the businesses and maybe you’ve even found the buffalo herd (yeah really, they’re up on the hill north of town.) So please keep coming back home to Kutztown. We’re very proud of you. And again, congratulations!”