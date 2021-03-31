Boyertown Community Ambulance Service will host the Boyertown Community Easter "Eggstravaganza" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.
Held at the Boyertown Community Ambulance Service, 2 E. Second St., Boyertown, the Eggstravaganza features a flower sale, chocolate sale and an Easter egg hunt.
Join the fun at the Community Easter Egg Hunt and then pick up Easter flowers and candy.
“This event is all about supporting local,” the Boyertown Community Ambulance Service announced in a release.
Chocolate Easter eggs from Reppert’s Candy in Oley will be available for sale, in peanut butter, buttercream or coconut. Reppert’s has been creating locally-made candies since 1945.
Easter flowers will be available for sale, provided by Levengood’s Flowers in Douglassville. Levengood’s has been family owned and operated for three generations.
Local non-profit, The J-Walkers, will be cooking breakfast sandwiches, as well as hamburgers and hotdogs for lunch. All proceeds benefit the Boyertown Community Ambulance.
The Easter Bunny will be visiting, courtesy of local travel specialists, Magical Wonders Vacations. They will also be hosting family fun games.
“What Easter event would be complete without an egg hunt? We will be separating groups by age, in order to be safe and minimize crowds,” said Ambulance Service.
The egg hunt is scheduled as follows: Ages 0-2 at 10 a.m., Ages 3-5 at 10:30 a.m., Ages 6-8 at 11 a.m. and Ages 9-10 at 11:30 a.m.
Please have children bring their own bucks, baskets or bags to collect eggs. There is no fee, but donations are welcome. Prizes will be awarded.
The Ambulance Service asks attendees to be safe and follow current CDC guidelines, pertaining to social distancing.
“We apologize, but our building is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic; therefore, no restrooms will be available at this event. Please plan accordingly.”
For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/436367650975721.