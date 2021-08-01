An American flag mural now flies on the side of the Boyertown American Legion Post 471 building thanks to an Eagle Scout and an artist.
Mark Malizzi, board member of the Boyertown Legion, loves that the mural is so large that it can be seen from the road as people drive by.
“It is such a bold statement of patriotism in our community,” said Malizzi, a veteran of the Army Corps of Engineers. “It shows that somebody cares.”
The mural is part of a larger initiative by the Legion to improve the Post 471 building and grounds for veterans.
“One of the things we looked at was how do we make the environment better for our veterans in our community,” said Malizzi. “One of the things we noticed as an American Legion is that the building did not properly represent the patriotism of this area and our veterans.”
One of the goals of the Legion executive board members was to repaint and update the outside of the building with a red, white and blue paint theme in several areas; install a 60-foot American flag pole and create an Honor Garden. The American flag mural idea came up at an executive board meeting. Since the building represents the community’s veterans, it was suggested that the Legion should have a large flag on the side of the building, and everyone on the board agreed, said Malizzi.
The mural idea was brought to Boyertown Boy Scout Troop 545. The mural was then selected as an Eagle Scout project by Robert Parks, 18 of Boyertown.
"I picked this project to give back to the veterans or the family of veterans and to have them walk in and out of the Legion with pride," said Parks.
Helping with the project were a total of eight Scouts and leaders.
"The project had a lot of both wide strokes to get the larger pieces of the flag and precise strokes mainly for the stars but it was used pretty much everywhere to try and give the flag the crisp transitions from red to white or red to blue," said Parks.
Glad that he was able to do this project for both his country and the veterans that served, Parks said, "I think what I liked the most about this project was that it wasn't something that can be reverted like cleaning up trash in a park; it's something that someone will drive past 30 to 40 years from now and still see it."
“It’s a win-win because we wanted to make the building better and at the same time, getting the youth involved in honoring veterans is a win for the whole community,” said Malizzi.
Then Pottsgrove photographer and artist Liz Benek, a Boyertown native whose father is a Legion board member, added the final touches with shading to make it more three-dimensional.
"The Boy Scouts did most of the hard work; they laid all of the foundation, I just pretty much had to go in to add shadowing to it, finish it up a little bit," she said. "I was very appreciative that they thought to include me to be part of it."
Benek enjoyed being able to support the local community.
"We came from a military family so if it's something to support the local community there, I'm all for it," she said.
“We took what was really neat but we made it really artistic,” said Malizzi. “It looks a lot more dramatic because it looks like the flag is really flowing now.”
The project was funded by donations of materials and labor by local businesses and community members, as well as the Legion itself and the Eagle Scout project.
“It was multiple people, multiple different programs working together to make it happen,” said Malizzi.
The community will be able to see the mural up close at the Legion's first car show, which has received a lot of positive feedback. Held on Sept. 12 starting a 10 a.m., vehicles will be on display on the Legion grounds for the United We Stand Veterans Support Car Show.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Show parking will be on Walker Drive at the Legion. Spectator parking will be at Water Street. Enter a vehicle for $15 or more donation for a chance to win People's Choice, Commanders Choice, Best Military Vehicle. There will also be a 50/50 and auctions.
“That is going to be really exciting because we have the theme United We Stand and that shows all branches of the military working together. I think that’s a big part of the heart of this community. We’re just proud to be the most patriotic component in the Boyertown area and maybe someday all of Berks County,” said Malizzi.
All money raised through the car show will be donated to the Boyertown Multi-Service to help local veterans in need.
“When there are veterans in need of food, in need of heating oil, there is a special account that we help fund to help veterans in our community in their times of need,” he said.
The Legion is also expanding its programs and events to be more family-friendly, such as a Trunk-Or-Treat safe zone for children to Trick-Or-Treat in October, a Veterans Day family event at Colebrookdale Railroad and, looking ahead to next year, more family-oriented events such as a father and child horseshoe tournament.
“Things that involve the whole family,” said Malizzi. “It’s not that we’re just providing something for the veterans, we know the veteran comes with a package deal. There’s a family attached to that veteran and we can’t forget them either.”
Club and Legion members of the Boyertown American Legion are also encouraged to join the Legion Member Group page for more information about all of the Club events and programs for Legion members, including the Legion’s First Wing Night on Aug. 14 and the Horseshoe, Cornhole and Quoit Event on Aug. 21.
The Legion invites all veterans to join Post 471 and become a member.
“You are going to see some amazing things happen in the next year,” said Malizzi. “We invite you to come and join with us.”
Follow the Boyertown American Legion Post 471 on Facebook @boyertownamericanlegion.