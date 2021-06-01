The American Legion Morgantown Post 537 hosted Memorial Day ceremonies in the Morgantown area.
“Many thanks to all who came out to remember and honor our local fallen veterans,” said Commander Troy Trupe of American Legion Morgantown.
Memorial Day ceremonies were held at Alleghenyville, Harmony, Elverson, and Caernarvon cemeteries, and ended at the American Legion Post 537 Memorial.
Boy Scout Troop 37 raised the American Flag in Elverson.
Pastor Brian Gring gave the Invocation, a beautiful speech and the Benediction.
Bill Mattson, recording artist, sang "The National Anthem."