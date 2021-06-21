Hamburgers and hot dogs sizzled on grills on front lawns along Briarwood Drive in Amity Township June 16 when the neighborhood group that meets weekdays for prayer hosted a different kind of event.
The group threw a block party to show appreciation for local police.
“I can't begin to tell you what a great time we had,” Betty Clark, one of the organizers said. “The weather was absolutely perfect.”
Neighbors mingled with off-duty police officers and their families amid coolers stocked with cold beverages and picnic tables covered in colorful cloths.
The block party was an extension of community members' efforts to look out for one another since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.
About 40 people, including the guest honorees from the Amity police department, attended, Clark said.
“We got to meet neighbors from a couple blocks away whom we had never met,” she said. "And the best part: Everyone thanked us for hosting the get-together and said they hoped we would do it again.”
Some offered to help with the organization of future events and pledged contributions, she said.
“We were left with the warm, wonderful feeling of having made new friends,” Clark said.