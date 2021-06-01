Arts Plus Gallery presented the 2021 APG Fine Art Scholarship to Marley Yambor, a student at Boyertown Area Senior High School who will be pursuing a degree in animation at Savannah College of Art and Design.
Yambor, who was joined by her parents, was presented with a certificate along with a $500 cash award for her outstanding performance and excellence in fine arts by grant coordinator Donna Doney and director Martha Ressler on May 27 at the Art Plus Gallery in West Reading. The award is to be applied to tuition, textbooks or other course materials.
The mission of Arts Plus Gallery is to promote art awareness, appreciation and participation throughout Berks County and among K-12 students in particular.
Arts Plus Gallery wishes Yambor continued success in her studies and future creative endeavors.