June 3
Grand Opening of Birdsboro Seniors Club: Doors open 9 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Held on first and third Thursdays of month. Bingo on first Thursday and crafts on third Thursday. Home-cooked meal at noon. Club members who enjoy cooking encouraged to join in cooking. After lunch will be variety of activities. Day closes at 2 p.m. For transportation, call church office at 610-582-8167. Anyone 55 years and over in Birdsboro area invited.
June 5
Lions Club of Boyertown Dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. half BBQ chicken, baked potato, pepper cabbage, roll and butter. Chicken roasted by Boyer's of Amity. $12 per bake. Pick up only at Ehst Custom Kitchens (Route 100 and Grosser Road) 820 Sweinhart Road, Boyertown. Pre-orders guaranteed until 2 p.m.; then for sale to anyone. All proceeds support Lions charitable programs.
June 5
FREE clothing, shoes, books and linens: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. All are welcome.
June 5
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Shearer's Chicken BBQ dinner: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walgreens Parking Lot corner of Museum Road and Lancaster Pike, Shillington. 1/2 chicken, potato, applesauce, roll for $10. Apple dumplings available for $4. Tickets available at library or online at eventbrite.com. Walk-up orders available while they last.
June 5
Friends Junk in the Trunk Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community yard sale in the side parking lot of the Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Rain date June 6. Hosted by Friends of the Exeter Community Library.
June 5
Clothing Give Away: 8 to 11 a.m. and Free Community Meal, 11 a.m. to noon, at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. All are welcome.
June 5
Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 and 1152 Ben Franklin Highway East. Tour model apartment, safely socialize with residents. Space limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To attend, call Tina (independent living) at 610-385-5000 or Sue O. (personal and memory care) at 610-385-5002.
June 6
Oldies Concert featuring Jeff Krick, Sr.: 4 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. A free will offering will be collected. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
June 14
Flag Day Ceremony: 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, Independent Building, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Speaker is Mark Moore, senior pastor of Glossbrenner UM Church in Mount Joy, who as a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve Chaplain Service. Following 9/11, he was mobilized for military service, serving as deputy command chaplain at the headquarters of the U.S. Joint Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia, and as deputy chaplain in the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. Moore continued serving as the reserve assistant to the command chaplain of the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command, rising to the rank of colonel before retiring in 2009. RSVP required; call Tina at 610-385-5000.
June 14 to 21
Online Auction Fundraiser For The General Carl Spaatz National USAAF Museum: June 14 to 21 online auction of various donated items to raise funds to aid in the completion of exhibits and future opening of interactive museum at 28 Warwick St. in Boyertown. To donate items contact Sue Marin at suebee1953@comcast.net or 484-624-1465. Deadline to donate is June 4. All items will be posted on the museum’s website at www.spaatzmuseum.org. They will also be available to view in person at the museum June 14 to 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 16
Exeter Senior Group: 12 p.m. at Esposito’s in Stoney Creek. Sgt. David Behm of Exeter Police Department will talk about scamming. Everyone is welcome.
June 19
Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru Pickup: 10 a.m. until sold out at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. Dinner $12. To preorder and pay for meals visit Geigertown Fire Company’s Facebook page or www.geigertownfireco.com. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Walk In the Park: June 3 and 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Boyertown Community Park.
So Cool Bus Ice Cream Truck: June 7 at 2 p.m.
Zoom Round the Table Talk with Fran: June 7 and 21 at 10 a.m.
Zoom Bingo: June 14 and 28 and every Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Refreshing the Spirit with Christie Orr: June 28 at 10 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Pool Billiards: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Summer Quest Reading Challenge (All ages) June 7-July 31: JRegister for our reading challenge at berkslibraries.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker from your mobile device's app store.
Painting Class (Adults 18+): June 8 at 6 p.m. & June 17 at 11 a.m. Registration required, maximum of 10 people, call 610-369-0496. $20 payable to instructor at start of class, includes all supplies. Masks required for class.
StoryWalk at the Boyertown Park (All ages): Wednesdays in June, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. June’s book is "Hooray for Hat" by Brian Won. Pick up an activity kit at library, ask at desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pick up.
Makin’ Music with Michael Kropp at Boyertown Park (Young children & caregivers): June 16 at 10:30 a.m., Band Shell. Bring a towel, blanket or chair. No registration required.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: June 14 from 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day in lower level of the library. Books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required.
Summer Book & Craft Club (Adults 18+): June 29 at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Read, talk and make! Join Susan for hands on projects and book discussion in this in-person summer book club series. Registration is required. To sign up call 610-369-0496.
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Exeter Community Library
Literatour Berks Author Zoom: June 7 at 7 p.m. Author Charles Belfoure discusses his book "The Fabergé Secret." Held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks. Register at www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Ask Mike the Appraiser What it's Worth: June 10, 6 to 8 p.m. Mike Ivankovich, author, appraiser, auctioneer, & home downsizing expert and host of the "What's It Worth?" radio show, offers his services to library patrons via Zoom. Register at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us or call 610-406-9431.
Summer Reading Program: June 14 to July 31 program for both adults and children, with varying prizes. Reading logs available for pick up at the library starting June 14.
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: June 15, 22 and 29 at 9:30 a.m. Story time ideal for infants to 18 months. Songs, stories, and educational fun with Children's librarian Laura Carson. Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. June 14 for the Zoom link.
Virtual Evening Readers Book Club: June 16, 6 p.m. reading "Grandma Gatewood's Walk" by Ben Montgomery. Email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Tuesday for Zoom link.
Children's Story Time via Zoom: June 17 and 24 10 a.m. Story time for kids of all ages. Miss Laura Kauffman will read a story. A craft associated with the current book available for curbside pickup following day. Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for Zoom link.
Father's Day Curbside Grab & Go Book & Craft: June 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free book and a craft for kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade. While supplies last, one per family.
