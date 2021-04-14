April 22 & 25
Literatour Berks Author Zooms: noon April 22 author Mark Binder discusses his book "The Misadventures of Rabbi Kibbitz and Mrs. Chaipul: A Midwinter Romance of Laughter and Smiles." Family program April 25 at 10 a.m. author Melissa Stoller discusses her book "Sadie's Shabbat Stories." Register at www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
April 24
Flea market, bake sale and basket raffle: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. To register as a vendor, visit www.calvryuccbarto.com. Any questions call 610-652-5023 or email calvaryucc@gmail.com.
April 24
Chicken Barbecue Dinner: noon to 4 p.m. or until sold out at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Rd Elverson. Call 610-286-5875 for further information. Reserved tickets will be held until 3 p.m. only.
April 25
Oldies Concert: 4 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Featuring The Dave Reinwald Trio. The concert is a fundraiser for The Wounded Warrior Project. Food will be available for purchase.
April 28
Ask the elder law attorney: free Zoom Q&A at noon hosted by Manor at Market Square with elder law attorney Sean Curran of Curran Estate & Law, PLLC. RSVP to Jill at 610-790-1707 or email jreinheimer@manoratms.com.
April 28
Sourdough Demonstration via Zoom: April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Learn to make your own sourdough (plus nab a starter and instructions) with Good Grain Bread Co. Participants receive a starter bag and instructions to take home the day after the program. Register via Zoom link on Exeter Community Library webpage or email exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
April 29 & May 1
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Used Book Sale: April 29 from 1 to 7 p.m. and May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6 Philadelphia Avenue, Shillington. $5 Bag Sale Saturday. Face covering and social distancing required. 610-777-3911
May 1
Friends of Exeter Community Library Outdoor Book & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at library side parking lot. Bag of Books Sale noon to 1 p.m. Rain date May 15. Cherry on Top ice cream truck.
May 1
Open House: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Tour a model apartment, safely socialize with residents, and hear more. Space limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To secure a spot, call Tina (for independent living) at 610-385-5000 or Sue O. (for personal and memory care) at 610-385-5002.
May 15
Drive-Thru Take Out Ham Supper: 2 to 6 p.m. or until sold out, St. John-Hill Church, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Pre-order until May 1 or until sold out, call 610-367-8114. Limited walk-up tickets day of supper (unless sold out). All tickets $12.50 (purchased via credit card $13). Ham, potato filling, gravy, Hill Church Butter Beans, corn, green beans, applesauce, pepper cabbage, roll and butter, ice cream. www.stjohnhillucc.org
May 15
Free flower planting activity for children: hosted by St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Birdsboro during the Street Fair at Main Bird Park in Birdsboro from noon until 5 p.m. All children may plant a flower in a cup which will be then wrapped in foil.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: activities and programs via Zoom. For details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Refreshing the Spirit with Christie Orr: April 26 at 10 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Mindfulness with Ali: Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: 9:30 a.m. April 27. Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Monday before to get Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: 10 a.m. April 22, 29. Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. Wednesday before to get Zoom link.
Family Birdhouse Competition: Submit entries April 19 to 24, during curbside library hours. Birdhouses displayed outside through month of May for voting. One entry receives People’s Choice Award — an entrance pass for 4 to Longwood Gardens, a $50 gift card from Wild Birds Unlimited, a signed copy of the children’s book, “Ruby’s Birds” by Mya Thompson and a signed copy of the book, “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature” by J. Drew Lanham, and some bird-friendly goodies. Print registration form at https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/birdhouse-competition.
Earth Day Grab & Go: April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade. Earth day book and craft. One per child, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
Boyertown Community Library
StoryWalk: Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Boyertown Park (all ages), weather permitting. April’s book is "When Spring Comes" by Kevin Henkes and illustrated by Laura Dronzek. Pick up activity kit at library, ask at the desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pickup.
Spring Bingo (ages 3-12) April 1-30: Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at library or download and print from bit.ly/3tHVBEc.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities and log on Beanstack Tracker app. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.