Aug. 28
25 Cent Clothing Sale and Flea Market: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary U.C.C., 1231 Route 100, Barto.
Sept. 4
55th Annual Duryea Day Antique & Classic Car & Truck Show & Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park. Hosted by Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, along with the Pottstown Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Event benefits the Museum in its mission of collecting, preserving, and exhibiting Pennsylvania transportation heritage.
Sept. 9
Importance of Physical Therapy and Exercise in Pain Management: 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Highway E. Presented by Kathryn Waverka from Performance Spine and Sports Physicians P.C. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To reserve a spot, call Tina at 610-385-5000.
Sept. 11
Vegetable Soup To Go, Bake Sale and Basket Raffle: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary U.C.C., 1231 Route 100, Barto.
Sept. 16
Building a Better Boyertown VIP Oktoberfest Tasting Event: 5 to 8 p.m. at Brakeman’s Café indoors and outside. Live music, food and sample five beers, each paired by a German-themed appetizer. Add dinner of bratwurst with caraway sauerkraut and pilsner düsseldorf mustard, served with German potato salad. Breweries include Free Will Brewing Company, J.J. Ratigan Brewing Company, Saucony Creek Brewing Company, Sly Fox Brewing Company, Stable 12 Brewing Company, and Stickman Brews. Tickets limited. Purchase by Sept. 9 at www.boyertownpa.org.
Sept. 17 & 18
Building a Better Boyertown 14th Annual Oktoberfest: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18, free family-friendly, German and fall-themed event that features beer ($5 for beer tent wristband), food, music, entertainment, children’s activities and craft vendors. Visit www.boyertownpa.org.
Sept. 18
Oktoberfest Baking Contest: King Arthur Baking Company sponsors Building a Better Boyertown contest – adults bake black forest cake and youth bake a butter cake. All entries must use King Arthur flour (present UPC and recipe at tasting). Baked goods accepted 11 to 11:45 a.m. Sept. 18. Tasting and judging at noon followed by prizes. $10 for adults (15+) and $5 for youth (14 and under). Entries due by Sept. 8. Forms at www.boyertownpa.org and BaBB office on 3 E. Philadelphia Ave.
Sept. 18
Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Pig roast, chicken dinners, funnel cake, apple dumplings, cotton candy, soft pretzels and popcorn. Moon bounce, train ride, dunking booth and numerous games for children will line the church driveway. Live music all afternoon. Bingo and silent auction baskets inside fellowship hall. New is a corn-hole tournament.
Oct. 2
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Bus Trip: to Grounds for Sculpture Gardens in New Jersey, Oct. 2. $50 plus site admission. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register at the Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave. in Shillington by Sept. 21. For more trip information, email friendsofmcl@yahoo.com.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: for details and to register call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Musical Entertainment by Glenn Faul: Aug. 30 at 1 p.m.
Blood Pressure and Weight Checks by Chestnut Knoll: Sept. 1 at 9:30 a.m. and Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.
Golden Texas Hold Em: Sept. 1, 15 and 29 at 1 p.m.
Walk and Talk with Dr. Mishock: Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. at Boyertown Community Park.
Walk In the Park: Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Boyertown Community Park.
Zoom Round the Table Talk with Fran: Sept. 13 and 27 at 10 a.m.
Seashell Craft with Sarah: Sept. 14 at 9:30 a.m.
BINGO Walking for Seniors: Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Boyertown Community Park.
45th and 46th Anniversary Celebration and Musical Entertainment by Jeff Krick: Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. Registration needed.
Glass Painting with Sarah: Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Musical Entertainment by After All Duo Band: Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.
Book Club: Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m.
Drumming up Fitness with Fran Wieckowski: Tuesdays at 10:45 a.m.
Strong and Fit with Robin Ward: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays 6 p.m. on Zoom; Thursdays and Fridays at 9:15 a.m. at the Center.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays 10:15 a.m. on Zoom and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Center.
Bingo: Fridays at 1 p.m.
Pool Billiards & Shuffleboard: every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 9 to 11 a.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Scrabble Club (Adults 18+): Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon, join other word lovers in a game of Scrabble.
The Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Books available to purchase for all ages. Lower level of library.
