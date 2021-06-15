The Berks County 4-H Dairy members were recognized recently for their participation and achievements in the dairy program for 2020.
The Joyce Miller 4-H Career Advancement Award was awarded to Tanner Davis of the Northern Berks 4-H Dairy Club. The Joyce Miller Award recognizes an outstanding Berks County 4-H dairy club member for their leadership experiences, participation in club and county events, and community service. They receive an award to be used for higher education, career training or career investment.
Davis is currently serving as the Northern Berks 4-H Dairy Club President. He has taught the Quality Animal Management Trainings at his club meetings and was a teen leader helping younger members at the county field day. He said being a teen leader at the county field day was very meaningful.
“At the end of the day, seeing how much the kids learned really showed me how I can spread my knowledge to the next generation of 4-H youth,” said Davis.
Davis recently graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School but while in school he attended BCTC for plumbing and heating. He will be taking some night classes to get his certification in plumbing.
The Charles D. Care Memorial Rookie Award is presented to a first- or second-year members from each dairy club for being a “Rookie” of the year. Each club nominates a member who attends club meetings, participates in projects, helps out at the fair with good housekeeping and participates in showmanship and fitting.
This year the clubs Rookie Award recipients were Kalina Rhoads from the Northern Berks 4-H Dairy Club and Libby Lehner from the Western Berks 4-H Dairy Club. The overall county Charles D. Care Rookie of the Year was Kalina Rhoads.
The 4-H members keep records on their cattle all year long and complete a record to show what they do with their animals. These books are then judged by Ashley Mohn, former Berks County 4-H member, and the top 3 in each division are recognized at the banquet.
8–9-year-olds: 1st place Kalina Rhoads, Northern Berks; 2nd place Alexis Servin, Western Berks; 3rd place Malaina Rhoads, Northern Berks.
10–12-year-olds: 1st place Zander Brown, Western Berks; 2nd place Danica Rhoads, Northern Berks; 3rd place Allison Younker, Northern Berks.
13–15-year-olds: James Moyer, Eastern Berks; Katelyn Heckman, Eastern Berks; Peter Rohrbach, Eastern Berks.
16–18-year-olds: 1st place Natalie Grumbine, Western Berks; 2nd place Anthony Hix, Northern Berks; 3rd place Mackenzie Blatt, Northern Berks.
Officer book awards were presented to Secretary Book – Brooke Bicksler, Western Berks, and Treasurer Book – Kalina Rhoads, Northern Berks.
The 4-H members who graduated out of the program in 2020 were also recognized. They were Paige Bechtel, Anthony Hix, Jason Moyer and Stephanie Younker.