The 2021-2022 Berks County Dairy Royalty were recently crowned at the Leesport Farmers Market, announced the Berks County Dairy Princess Committee.
Mikayla Davis, 20, of Leesport, was crowned Berks County Dairy Princess and Lily Siegfried, 4, of Mohrsville, was crowned Berks County Li’l Miss Dairy Princess.
During the pageant, Davis presented her skit “Take Me Out to the Dairy Farm” and answered an impromptu question. Siegfried sang a song for the audience and answered some questions about herself.
Kristin Johns, 2020-2021 Berks County Dairy Princess/PA State Alternate Dairy Princess, and Katelyn Baer, 2020-2021 Berks County Alternate Dairy, crowned Davis and Siegfried. The Berks County Dairy Princess Committee would like to thank Johns and Baer for all they did promoting the dairy industry this past year.
The daughter of Michael and Angela Davis of Leesport, Davis has three younger siblings, Tanner, Alexa and Bryce. The family lives on a small farmette where they raise Holstein heifers.
Davis graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 2019 where she was active in the Agriculture Club, Valley Voices, she played softball and basketball. She was a member of the Northern Berks 4-H Dairy Club for 10 years.
Currently she is studying agribusiness at Penn State and works at Leesport Farmers Market as an office assistant. She is also an active member of the Mohrsville Church of the Brethren and the Ontelaunee Grange.
Previously Davis served as the 2007-2008 Berks County Li’l Miss Dairy Princess, a dairy ambassador, and the 2018-2019 Berks County Alternate Dairy Princess.
Siegfried is daughter of Christopher and Jessica Siegfried of Mohrsville and has an older brother Tylor. A pre-school student at Church Mouse Nursery School, she keeps busy participating in ballet and tap classes at Branches of Dance. She also enjoys soccer and singing in the church choir.
If you are interested in having the Berks County Dairy Princess come to an event, contact chairman, Angela Davis at 610-926-6639.