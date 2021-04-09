The Berks County Earth Day Committee will host a virtual Earth Day Series April 22-25 via Zoom and Facebook Live.
"Environmentalism means more than just recycling and addressing pollution. Making strides to be cleaner and greener is an action which everyone can do to make a difference," according to the committee. "This past year has given us a different perspective. During this pandemic, we are realizing more and more that actively taking care of our surroundings and each other is a way of life that is beneficial now and for future generations."
Every day of the virtual Earth Day Series, there will be family-friendly content dedicated to increasing awareness about sustainability, taking care of the environment, and inspiring the community to find ways to take action. The series features local speakers and community leaders, covers an array of environmental and sustainability topics and uses panel discussions, interviews, video presentations, virtual tours, public service announcements, music, and fun educational segments.
Many of the events will be live and interactive on the Earth Day Berks Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/EarthDayBerks/. Recordings will also be available to view on the Earth Day Berks YouTube channel. Visit www.earthdayberks.org.