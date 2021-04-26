The Habitat for Humanity of Berks County’s Birdhouse Challenge is back, thanks to the efforts of the enthusiastic and energetic planning committee.
“We’ve decided to take the event outside,” said event chair, Patrice Bentz.
The Birdhouse Challenge is scheduled for May 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m. Willougby’s on Park will be catering the evening which includes a two-hour open bar. The event will take place rain or shine, since FirstEnergy Stadium has plenty of covered open space.
“We feel people are tired of online events, and are ready to get out. An outdoor space will allow for better social distancing and we will make it a great, safe and fun evening out,” Bentz explained.
The Birdhouse Challenge features both traditional and wildly creative birdhouses from local artists, craftsmen, and first-time birdhouse builders. Businesses and individuals throughout Berks County highlight their products, services, and talents using their interpretation of the birdhouse as their guide, or by being featured in the event’s silent auction which includes a variety of products and services.
Patrice is joined by the following committee members: Michele McCartney, Tina Hogue, Cheryl Takach, Brad Weisman and Susan Bear.
“We are thankful for the committee’s dedication to our premier fundraising event,” said Executive Director Tim Daley. "It was disappointing to cancel the 2020 event just a few days before it took place, but they didn’t let that curb their enthusiasm and they moved on to make this year’s event a great evening.”
“We are also grateful for the Platinum sponsorship of Performance Toyota this year,” continued Daley. "Their support plays a key role in the success of the evening.”
Individuals interested in attending the event can register at the website, www.habitatberks.org.
Habitat for Humanity of Berks County is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that believes all people deserve a decent life and the power to build their own futures. Habitat exists to create affordable home ownership opportunities for moderate income families. Families who purchase Habitat for Humanity homes must contribute 200 hours of sweat equity.
Habitat relies on volunteers and families contributing sweat equity for the unskilled labor needed to build the homes. Working in this way, they believe they provide families a hand up rather than a hand out, while also providing a way for people to assist hard-working families in our community.
For more information visit www.HabitatBerks.org.