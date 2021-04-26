The Berks History Center's Road Ramble event returns on Saturday, May 15.
A self-guided driving tour that is a nod to the past, when the Center held Mystery Road Rambles in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the event is an innovative experience meant to keep audiences safe while providing educational and cultural opportunities community members can enjoy with others.
Starting at the Berks History Center, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, participants can ramble along Route 422 through eastern Berks County, including historic Oley Valley and Boyertown.
The 2021 Spring Road Ramble takes 3 to 3 ½ hours and covers 70 plus miles. The event concludes at approximately 4 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Homestead, where the History Center will hold various entertainment activities. In addition, 25 lucky Ramblers will win a Golden Ticket in their Road Ramble Packet, redeemable for special prizes.
Tour-goers will receive a BHC Road Ramble Packet including a Road Ramble Tour Booklet, a Navigator’s Guide, information on our contests, activities, a narrative CD or USB, and a Berks History Center 2021 Road Ramble Participant bumper sticker.
Historical contributions cover the history of the Berks History Center, Centre Park & Widow Finney, Hopewell Furnace, Birdsboro, Old Morlatton Village, Boyertown & the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, the Oley Valley, the Daniel Boone Homestead, and much more.
Tickets are $35 per car for BHC Members and $45 per car for non-members. BHC Members must call the Berks History Center to get the member price. All others can buy tickets online at www.berkshistory.org/event/berks-history-2021-road-ramble/ or call The Berks History Center at 610-375-4375 on Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.