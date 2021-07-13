For the sixth year, Berks County Public Libraries will join multiple counties across Pennsylvania in “A Summer Read.”
The initiative, which runs July through September, provides the public with a collective read on a topic about health and wellness. This year’s selection, "You Belong: A Call for Connection" by Sebene Selassie, is available to check out at all 23 locations in the county.
"In You Belong," much-admired meditation expert Sebene Selassie reveals that accepting our belonging is the key to facing the many challenges currently impacting our world. Using ancient philosophy, multidisciplinary research, exquisite storytelling, and razor-sharp wit, Selassie leads us in an exploration of all the ways we separate (and thus suffer) and offers a map back to belonging.
“Libraries take pride in building strong communities,” said Amy Resh, system administrator of Berks County Public Libraries. “We see the Summer Read program as a way to support mental health awareness for the Berks County residents we serve and strengthen the connections between community members.”
Berks County libraries are going beyond the pages, providing virtual programs focusing on the themes within "You Belong." Programming across all library locations will be added to the Berks County Public Libraries website throughout the summer.
Copies of "You Belong" are available on the countywide catalog and can be requested online or checked out at any Berks County Public Libraries location. Cardholders can also read the e-book or listen to the e-audiobook version from their desktop, tablet, or mobile device.
After reading the book, cardholders can complete the survey to enter for a chance to win a copy of the book, a private signing with Sebene Selassie, and the opportunity to hear her speak on Oct. 11. Entries must be submitted online or to your participating library by Sept. 30.