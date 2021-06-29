Color blind volunteers saw the world in vivid color during a live reveal at the Village Library of Morgantown on June 26.
In partnership with EnChroma – creators of EnChroma eyewear for color blindness – the Berks County Public Libraries introduced eight pairs of colorblind glasses into the countywide catalog, which can be borrowed by Berks County Public Library cardholders.
Colorblind volunteers Tyler Steele, Randy Litwin, Shawn Fies, Daren Ernfield, Stephen Macready tried on EnChroma glasses, some for the first time.
Steele, age 16, a high school student who lives near Lancaster, said being color blind has been an obstacle but having the glasses is life changing.
Describing what he sees with the glasses as a whole new world, he said, “Everything is brighter, it’s different. It’s more vivid.”
"It's completely different," said Ernfield, of Richland, a color blind former electrician who is now a probation officer. "It's so much more vivid than I've been dealing with my whole life... It adds a little bit of joy, a little bit of quality of life that I can actually see colors that everyone else has been enjoying forever. I'm definitely grateful to the library and EnChroma for this opportunity."
Fies, of Fleetwood, a color blind Northwestern Lehigh elementary music teacher, said the EnChroma glasses are life changing. Pointing to an audience member’s shirt, he did not know the color.
“I need to go back and relearn my colors,” said Fies. “I have absolutely no idea what it is but it is vivid and so bright; it’s really fantastic. I really look forward to being able to use them and I’m thankful to the library system for doing this.”
Litwin, a resident of Parkesburg and a Twin Valley alum, is a color blind retail services manager.
"Everything in life is color-based. It makes it a little difficult," said Litwin. “Colors come up every day … so it’s an opportunity to communicate with people in a language that you’ve never been able to speak.”
Macready, of Boyertown, is a color blind audio visual technician who works with projectors and lighting a lot in his work but has trouble distinguishing green, yellow and orange LEDs. Sometimes, red, yellow, orange, and green all look similar, even when two different colors are side by side.
“While I do eventually figure out which color is which, it takes a lot of double-checking and second-guessing. I wonder how accurately I can color-correct an image and I usually ask a coworker if the color looks good,” said Macready.
Trying the glasses was an exploratory experiment for Macready to know how everybody else sees the world.
“I’m realizing that what I’m used to is not really accurate. I take them off and everything looks totally different, kind of washed out and pale. These (glasses) make it more balanced. I look forward to using them,” he said. “I think making things available to the public is so important and the way to go and can help everybody solve a lot of problems, makes the world generally a better place.”
The inclusion of EnChroma eyewear in the library catalog coincides with the launch of the library system’s 35th Anniversary Celebration to highlight how Berks libraries have evolved and transformed into the community pillars they are today.
Berks County Public Libraries is the first institution in Pennsylvania to offer EnChroma glasses free for public use — a move which System Administrator Amy Resh says is another step forward in public library service.
“There’s a common misconception that public libraries are only about books when in fact they offer invaluable services and experiences to people from all backgrounds,” said Resh. “We’re excited for the opportunity to partner with EnChroma and provide these enrichment tools free to the public.”
"The wonderful thing about libraries is that there is something for everybody," said Lisa Betz, president, Village Library of Morgantown Board of Trustees.
EnChroma reports that one in 12 men (8%) and one in 200 women (.5%) are color vision deficient; affecting an estimated 13 million in the United States and 350 million worldwide. For Berks County’s 411,442 residents, that’s an estimated 17,486 individuals with color vision deficiency.
People who are red-green color blind only see about 10% of the one million plus hues and shades people with standard color vision see, making colors appear bland, dull and those containing red and green difficult to discern.
“EnChroma is thrilled that residents of Berks County who are color vision deficient will have the opportunity to experience more of the colorful world around them by borrowing our glasses at their local library,” said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. “We welcome Berks County Libraries to the EnChroma Color Accessibility Program and believe public libraries are the perfect conduit to serve their color blind communities in this manner.”
"You might think as I did when I first heard about this: is this a significant issue in Berks County?" said Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach, referring to the estimated number of people affected by color blindness. "So the answer is yes. This is something that the Berks County Library System, along with the Village Library, are seeking to address.”
“It’s about accessibility,” continued Leinbach. "All three of us (Berks County commissioners who all attended) believe very much in our library system. We're fans."
All eight pairs of color blind glasses are designed for outdoor use. Berks County Public Libraries will be adding indoor glasses to their collection by the end of the year. All glasses will be housed at the library system headquarters in Leesport and will travel to any of the 23 member library locations when requested.
Library cardholders interested in borrowing color blind glasses should place a hold through the countywide catalog or speak with a library staff member for assistance. For more information visit www.berkslibraries.org.