Meaghan Mae Clark, 12, was crowned Worlds 2021 Jr. Teen Miss Pennsylvania in August of 2021.
Meaghan is building her life skills and representing her hometown proudly.
She feels blessed to represent the great state of Pennsylvania in Tennessee this year where she will compete for the Worlds Miss Tourism National Title.
Meaghan is an advocate for prematurity awareness and uses her crown to support local charities within her state .
Meaghan is a sixth grader at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic School in Orefield.
In her free time she enjoys being a young teenager, cheerleading and music.
She is honored to crown her successor in the Pennsylvania State Pageant being held in Kutztown in January 2022.