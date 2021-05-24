Habitat for Humanity of Berks County celebrated their work on the evening of May 11 with their Birdhouse Challenge at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Last year’s event was put on hold due to COVID, and organizers wanted this year’s evening to be outside to help with safety measures.
“We missed you all last year and wanted to make sure we were able to plan a safe event this year," said Committee Chair, Patrice Bentz, Wyomissing.
The evening began by recognizing some community members for their work.
Russell Hoke won the 2019 Birdhouse Challenge Award, Paul Smith, Blandon received the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award, Customer’s Bank received the 2019 Community Partner award. Twenty-twenty award recipients were Patrice Bentz for Volunteer of the Year and Highlands at Wyomissing for Community Partner.
“It takes an army of individuals and community leaders to make the work of Habitat Berks possible,” said Board President, Merlin Weaver, West Lawn.
The highlight of the evening was the live birdhouse auction featuring birdhouses created by community members and businesses. The winning birdhouse was Wild Willy created by George Kunder, Reading. The birdhouse, made of Cherry Wood sold for $1,100.
The Birdhouse Challenge is the primary fundraising event for Habitat for Humanity of Berks County and raised more than $30,000 for Habitat Berks after expenses.
“All the funds raised for the evening help to create affordable housing for people right here in Berks County,” said Executive Director Tim Daley. "Later this year we will be breaking ground for two new homes on Miltimore Street.”
The new construction on Miltimore Street is the next step in the transformation of the Buttonwood Gateway Project.
“We are thankful for the support from our community for this event and all year long,” said Daley.