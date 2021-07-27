Brianne Houck of Birdsboro has been crowned United States of America’s Ms. Berks County and will be competing for the state title in October.
“I was extremely honored and excited to be able to represent Berks County, especially since it’s where I was born and raised!” said Houck.
The 37-year-old started competing in pageants in 2020.
“I remember watching the Miss America Pageant on TV when I was growing up, and I so much wanted to participate in that pageant; however, following high school, I entered the military and at that point, bid farewell to my dream of being a pageant titleholder (or so I thought),” she said.
Having lived in Arizona previously, Houck won the title of Ms. Arizona Petite in 2020. In her first ever national pageant for USA Petite, she placed as 1st runner up in her division.
“Now, I’m so grateful and honored to be part of the United States of America Pageants, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me!”
There are several aspects of pageantry that she loves.
“First and foremost, the camaraderie amongst all titleholders is amazing! Unlike what some may believe, every contestant supports the others, and the bonds formed surpass even the conclusion of the pageant — it is truly a sisterhood!”
“Second, I love that pageants push me outside my comfort zone and challenge me. I’m not ashamed to say that when I first got involved with pageantry, I underestimated the time and preparation needed to perform well. I thought, ‘I’m an educated person who has experience in leadership and speaking in front of others — How difficult could this be?’ My mindset could not have been farther from the truth! Pageants require months of preparation and skills that the layperson most likely does not have.”
The challenge of pageants ties into the third aspect that she loves: pageantry reinforces work ethic and dedication in working toward a goal.
Houck spent 7 months preparing for her first national pageant.
“I will do the same for this pageant, as do many contestants invest just as much, if not more, time. No contestant can hastily walk into a pageant and expect to perform well, regardless of how much experience she has,” she said. “It takes time, preparation, dedication, hard work, and grit. To me, these are important qualities to re-affirm in young people in general, and one cannot be successful in pageantry without them.”
Finally, one of her favorite parts of pageantry is the altruism of every contestant and the attention she brings to a particular charitable cause.
“Every contestant is inspiring others in the community to give back and galvanizing efforts to give back to a particular cause that perhaps needs more attention,” said Houck. “Pageants are composed of leaders just trying to make a positive difference through promulgation, and that’s something I certainly want to be a part of!”
As a veteran, Houck is an avid supporter of veterans and active duty military members.
“I hope to encourage others to support them as well!”
Houck currently donates and participates in charitable events and activities for Wounded Warrior Project, Soldiers’ Angels, USO, and Pets for Vets. She is also a mentor for Veterati, a free service for transitioning service members to help them achieve their civilian career goals.
The USOA Miss Pennsylvania Pageant will be held Oct. 23 and 24 in Malvern. There are four divisions (Teen, Miss, Mrs., and Ms.), and five areas of competition: interviews, fitness, patriotic costume, gown, and on-stage question with 50 percent of the overall scoring based upon personality.
For this particular pageant, there is no talent portion; however, if there was, she would most likely sing.
“I was very involved with music growing up, and I was involved with both band and chorus all throughout school. I still love to sing, and just because I do enjoy a challenge, I might even try to add an instrument as well.”
What does she hope to gain from the pageant experience?
“I hope to gain more confidence in my ability to perform in pageants and just to perform better than I did for my first pageant — even if it’s only a little better for me personally. One of my daily goals is always just to be better than I was yesterday, and that holds true for me with the pageant as well.”
So far, pageants have taught her or re-affirmed some valuable lessons.
“To start, it’s never too late to set and achieve another goal — the only limitation is the individual’s mindset and the limitation he or she places on what can be achieved. Also, a person can really achieve anything as long as he or she prepares, works hard and maintains the vision of the end goal (grit),” said Houck. “Finally, I’ve learned that there is always something to learn, and by remaining humble and by maintaining an open mind, I can learn, in this case, from many of the other amazing contestants who have much more experience than I do. But, these lessons all apply to life — not just pageants. Work hard, always do your best, never concede to doubt, stay humble, and keep learning.”
For more information about the USOA Miss Pennsylvania Pageant go to https://www.usoamisspennsylvania.com/ and the Facebook page for USOA Ms. Berks County at https://www.facebook.com/USOA-Ms-Berks-County-107907904827501/.