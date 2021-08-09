Bowmansville Mennonite Church will celebrate 100 years of worship in the current building in 2022 with a historical bus tour this fall on Oct. 2 and then in 2022 with special services Jan. 15 and 16.
The Alleghany Mennonite Historical Association will sponsor the day-long bus tour, featuring sites of historical interest in the Bowmansville and Alleghenyville areas of Lancaster and Berks counties. The tour includes homesteads and farmsteads of early settlers and area ordained leaders.
Other features of the October tour include meetinghouses and date stones of various Mennonite groups, as well as historically significant churches of other local denominations. Mill sites, including Christian Bowman’s mill, Peter Bowman’s hemp mill, Good’s Mill, and the Bowmansville Roller Mill, along with the site of Joseph Bowman’s farewell address prior to migration to Upper Canada will be noted.
In addition, tour participants will see cemeteries, schools (White Oak, Gebhart’s, Staver’s, Bowmansville two-story, Adamstown Grammar School), villages such as Potato Valley, Alleghenyville, Knauers, and Adamstown, and local businesses.
The motorcoach will load at 8:15 a.m. and depart promptly at 8:30 a.m. from Bowmansville Mennonite Church at 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, and return to the church about 3 p.m.
Open to the public, the cost of $55 per person ($50 for association members) includes a hot noon meal and all admissions. To register and reserve a seat for the Oct. 2 tour, mail your name and contact information along with a check payable to Alleghany Mennonite Historical Association to Delton Leid at 2033 Main St, Narvon, PA 17555, by Sept. 11. For more information, contact Delton at 717-305-0231 or leidcountry@outlook.com.