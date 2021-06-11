The Boyertown American Legion Post 471 will dedicate its new 60-foot-high American flag pole to veteran Robert (Bob) Ellis in honor of his service in the military, his dedication to veterans, and for his commitment to the American Legion Post 471. He has been a member of Post 471 for 74 years.
The event will be held at Boyertown American Legion Post 471, 100 Walker Drive, Boyertown, at 1 p.m. on July 3. The Boyertown Alumni Band will provide music and guest speakers include local area state representatives and a local state senator.
Ellis, is a veteran and joined the Air Force in 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1946. A lifelong member of the Boyertown community, he joined the Boyertown American Legion in 1947 where he has served in many different rolls from Board Member to Post Commander.
Ellis and his wife, Emma Shirey (deceased) together raised four children. David Ellis (deceased), Robert Ellis, Kathy Echols, and Bonnie Russ. He is loving and an active father and he never missed any of his kids games or races the kids participated in.
Ellis also is a huge fan of sports. His passion for sports led him to become the scorekeeper for the Boyertown baseball team for many years. He has been the score keeper for numerous regional and championship games. In 1994 he was entered into the American Legion Sports Hall of Fame.
Ellis is the epitome of what a true hero, husband, father and friend looks like. It’s because of his conduct, service and commitment to this great country, it is truly a blessing and a privilege to honor him as we dedicate this new flag pole in his honor.
All are welcome to attend.