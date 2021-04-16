Boyertown Area Multi-Service launched a Homelessness Task Force thanks to more than $14,000 in donations with the help of a $5,000 matching gift from Ambler Savings Bank. Left to Right: Rob Laubenheimer, Executive Director of Boyertown Area Multi-Service; Bonnie Eckenrode, Bally Branch Manager, Ambler Savings Bank; and Erin Cohen, VP Retail Banking, Ambler Savings Bank.