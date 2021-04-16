Boyertown Area Multi-Service launched its new Homelessness Task Force thanks to a fundraising campaign with a matching donation from a local bank.
During the month of March, the Multi-Service raised more than $14,000 through its Stronger Together Campaign. Ambler Savings Bank helped kick off the campaign by matching dollar-for-dollar every donation up to $5,000.
Multi-Service teamed up with The United Way of Boyertown to prioritize homelessness as a critical need in the community by creating the Task Force to offer rapid response to those in crisis, the two organizations announced in a release.
Additionally, the Case Management Program has been revamped to reflect the needs of the community in regards to housing. This includes a 90 plus day program that stabilizes housing and addresses the barriers that created the issue in the first place.
“We understand that experiencing homelessness, whether an adult or child, is a traumatic experience and we want to ensure that we are there to support those families and individuals and their needs,” said Rob Laubenheimer, Executive Director of Boyertown Area Multi-Service.
Covering the Boyertown Area School District, Multi-Service is dedicated to ensuring families can provide their children with stable housing.
“We thank Ambler Savings Bank and the community for their support of our campaign. Just because we’re a year into COVID-19 doesn’t mean that people aren’t still struggling. These funds will help many people who have experienced hardship,” said Laubenheimer.
“So many people have been affected by the pandemic in one way or another, especially with housing. Helping an organization that meets the needs of so many in our community is something we felt we needed to do,” said Bonnie Eckenrode, Bally Branch Manager of Ambler Savings Bank.
Boyertown Area Multi-Service is a social service agency dedicated to meeting needs and improving the lives of people in the Boyertown School District Area and surrounding communities of Amity, District, Hereford, Pike and Oley townships. For more about Boyertown Area Multi-Service visit www.boyertownareamulti-service.org/.
Ambler Savings Bank is a mutually-organized community bank headquartered in Ambler, with locations in Fairview Village, Limerick, and Bally, as well as several continuing care retirement facilities. Learn more at www.AmblerSavingsBank.com.