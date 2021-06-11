The Class of 2021 filled The Santander Arena in Reading for Boyertown Area Senior High School’s Commencement on June 4.
Performances included the National Anthem, Alma Mater and “True Colors” by The Show Choir. Molly Herman, Natalie Green, Julia Menear, Benjamin Helmer and Brian Gehman performed the class song “Six Feet Apart” by Luke Combs. The Senior Class of 2021 Video was created by Hailey A. Stutzman.
Class Vice President Eric Muthersbaugh presented the Invocation and led a Moment of Silence.
“We join here tonight to reflect, to celebrate and to pray,” he said. “Our journey together began on the only path we seem to know, the rockiest, steepest one that always results in a twisted ankle, split pants and a few choice words. However turbulent our experience has been, this will not change the fact that we are made of the same material and memories.”
Whether brimming with excitement, experiencing fear and sadness or uncertain about what comes next, know you are not alone, said Muthersbaugh.
“We are all experiencing these feelings together,” he said. “We share an unbreakable connection.”
The Class of 2021 will now go forth and shape those doubts into opportunity and promise, he said.
“In a year that was so much about our separation and disconnection, let us give thanks for our reunification here tonight,” said Muthersbaugh.
Salutatorian Gabrielle M. Bingener said in her speech entitled “Love Over Fear” that the past four years have been anything but ordinary. “I certainly was not expecting a pandemic to be included in my list of high school experiences. Along with many adaptations, there has been a rise in one thing, fear.”
Fear underlies so many daily activities yet remains something largely unaddressed and lately fear reigns unbounded in society, she said.
“We have settled into a daily routine of coping with the side effects of fear; we have forgotten that fear is relative,” said Bingener.
The Class of 2021 can face their future with trepidation or excitement. Fear is a natural emotion yet it does not have to define you and the world around you. Let fear be replaced by love. Channel energy wasted in fretfulness to warmth, devotion and zeal that captures love, said Bingener.
“Leading your life with love will carry you much farther,” she said.
In his speech entitled “A Speech About the Past,” Valedictorian John R. Black shared memories of the Class of 2021’s time at BASH and concluded with a Farewell Speech “A Message for the Future.”
“Let’s take the lessons learned and use them to make the best future possible. A year and a half ago, we had what seemed like an endless number of possibilities: being in school, hanging out with friends, spending time with family and so many other things that were part of our normal lives. And then suddenly these opportunities were gone. We deeply felt their absence and we would have done anything to have these things back. But as we return to a new normal, let’s remember what it was like when we had nothing. It was easy to take things for granted before the pandemic and it’ll be easy to do the same after. So seize the moment and make the most out of every opportunity that comes your way.”
Black then continued a Boyertown Bears tradition, passing the Lamp of Knowledge to the next class. He presented the lamp to Cade Hovey of the Class of 2022.