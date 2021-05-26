Winners of the Boyertown Citizen of the Year Awards will be honored at the 67th Annual Citizen of the Year Gala at the Boyertown Museum of Historical Vehicles on Saturday, June 19.
“The event is held to honor people or organizations that contribute to our society to make it the special kind of place it is,” said Lindsey Mason, a Citizen of the Year committee member and last year's (66th Annual) Citizen of the Year recipient.
The awards and gala are organized by the Citizen of the Year committee, comprised of past Citizen of the Year recipients and other community members.
“The committee feels it is important to recognize citizens that exemplify the support and volunteerism that is imperative to our community's daily operation. This is especially important during a pandemic, when charity work is even more necessary to take care of each other and our community,” said Mason.
Last year’s awards gala was postponed until September 2020 and awards were presented to winners during a limited gathering, socially distanced, at the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, as well as virtually via Facebook LIVE.
“This year's event will boast a larger in-house crowd than last year, but still be an intimate ceremony, due to COVID regulations,” said Mason.
The event, which starts at 6 p.m., will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
“This is the second year that the gala will be livestreamed, as well as having an in-house audience. Though the audience will be smaller than pre-COVID years, we are hoping to have more people in attendance than last year,” said Mason.
Honored will be this year’s Citizen of the Year Award recipient Kim Slonaker, First Responder of the Year Andrew Duncan; Mentor of the Year Donnie Ellixson, Senior Student of the Year Co-Winners Jake Dawson and Kelsey Brinckman, and Special Recognition Award recipient, the Optimist Club of Boyertown.
The Citizen of the Year committee accepted nominations from Dec. 1 to Jan. 22 for Citizen of the Year, Mentor of the Year, First Responder of the Year, Student of the Year, and Special Recognition which is usually presented to an organization that has done a lot for the community.
“While people who volunteer their time in our community never expect recognition, the committee hopes that this gala helps them to understand how much their impact on our community is appreciated,” said Mason. “It takes a lot of people to help a community run and without them, it wouldn't be possible. The committee is also hoping that the gala will inspire others in the broader community to participate in volunteer work.”
Purchase tickets at boyertowncoty.com/events/68th-boyertown-citizen-of-the-year-awards-event. The event is limited to 150 seats at this time and attendees must have a ticket.