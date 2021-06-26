The 67th Annual Citizen of the Year Gala at the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles honored this year’s winners on June 19.
Organized by the Citizen of the Year committee, the Gala honored Citizen of the Year Kimberly Heisler Slonaker, First Responder of the Year Andrew Duncan, Senior Students of the Year Jake Dawson and Kelsey Brinckman and Mentor of the Year Donnie Ellixson Jr. The Special Recognition Award was presented to the Optimist Club of Boyertown.
“Boyertown truly is a ‘special kind of place’ and it takes special kinds of people to make it so. It is so important that we recognize those people that help make our hometown the incredible place it is,” said Lindsey Mason, co-host. “It is also important that community members realize that it takes volunteers and go-getters to make our town as beautiful as it is.
“Congratulations to all of our winners! We couldn't be prouder of them; they are all extremely deserving of the awards!”
Last year’s gala, postponed until September 2020, was a limited, socially distanced event as well as virtually via Facebook Live. This year’s Gala welcomed more attendees with 90 in person and the Facebook Live video viewed more than 5,300 times.
“The event was amazing! The food was fantastic, the presentation was moving, and the winners aimed to impress with their speeches. It was a wonderful night to honor community members,” said Mason. “The winners' speeches were extremely moving and exemplified why they were chosen as this year's winners. It is also a great way to bring the community together while recognizing some of the amazing members which live in it.”
“We are truly honored to do this, to be part of this event, to be able to honor people who have changed people’s lives,” said Gala co-host Mark Malizzi. “We received so many nominations this year, some amazing people in our community.”
Mason, last year’s Citizen of the Year winner, and Melanie Roth, resource director at the Boyertown YMCA, presented the 67th Boyertown Citizen of the Year Award to Kim Slonaker in front of a standing ovation.
“It is easy to see how Kim’s heart for serving others and putting others before self really shines,” said Roth. “She’s always helping others and working to make our community a better place.”
Slonaker previously worked at Boyertown YMCA for 32 years in a variety of positions, including as organizer for the Annual Dutch Auction for over 20 years. She serves on committees at Saint Columbkill Church, as treasurer of Boyertown Community Ambulance Service and a member of the Human Concerns Ministry. She volunteered with Boyertown Little League Baseball, Boyertown Soccer Club, Boyertown swim team and Boyertown Biddy Basketball. She currently works at Abilities in Motion.
“Her dedication, her commitment and love take the words ‘making a difference in someone’s life’ to new heights,” said Roth.
To Slonaker, Roth said, “Not a day goes by that you do not strive to make someone’s life better. You never have to be asked to do something. You see what needs to be done and you just do it. You recognize a need or a struggle in a friend and you still reach out to them even though your plate is full and you ask, ‘How can I help?’ Kim, your integrity, your tenacity, your courage, your kindness, your investment in others and your relentless love, these are all characteristics that have sparked an inner light in those you have led, walked alongside by and influenced without even knowing it.”
Roth said that Slonaker lifted people up and made a difference in their lives, making her friends, family and community stronger, “and the world a better place.”
“It is a great honor,” Slonaker said. “I feel very privileged to be among such a prestigious group of extremely ambitious and caring individuals.”
She quoted the song “How They Remember You” by Rascal Flatts: “Did you stand or did you fall? Build a bridge or build a wall? Hide your love or give it all? Did you make them laugh or make them cry? Did you quit or did you try?... You're gonna leave a legacy, no matter what you do. It ain't a question of if they will; it's how they remember you.”
“This song resonates with me so much. In my eyes, this is what life is all about,” said Slonaker. “We will all be remembered by many people but it’s what we do for others while we’re on this Earth that matters. We make choices every day and it is my belief that those choices need to make a positive difference in someone’s life.”
Crediting her family for instilling the high moral she lives by, she said, “The Boyertown community has always believed in me and supported me and for that I am forever grateful.”
First Responder of the Year
Andrew Duncan thanked firefighters, their families and the community. “Without our families, a first responder’s job wouldn’t be possible,” he said. “Without our community support, we wouldn’t be able to exist or operate in the capacity that we do.”
As Gilbertsville Fire and Rescue Fire Chief, Duncan initiated new training procedures, secured PPE, converted meetings to Zoom and helped organize safe fundraising ventures amid the pandemic.
Senior Students of the Year
Kelsey Brinckman collected more than 700 pounds of pet food and other supplies for the Berks County Animal Rescue League for her senior project. She also won two Division 1 Championships in drag racing. She plans to study occupational therapy at Alvernia University.
Jake Dawson, a lifelong Boy Scout who earned his Eagle Scout rank in 2019, volunteers at the Boyertown Community Library and with In Ian’s Boots. He plans to study computer science.
Mentor of the Year
Donnie Ellixson Jr. of Ellixson’s Tae Kwon Do Academy in Boyertown educates youth and adults on fitness, personal defense and life tools. Black Belt students must complete community service and acts of kindness for Ellixson’s Pay It Forward Project which is responsible for more than 250 hours of community service and more than 400 random acts of kindness in and around the Boyertown community each year.
In true form of a mentor and motivational speaker, Ellixson provided a list of advice, including never give up, try harder.
“I truly love what I do. I love the people I work with. I love helping to make a difference and I love our little town of Boyertown. To be recognized by a town I respect so much is truly an honor,” said Ellixson.
Special Recognition
The Special Recognition Award was presented to the Optimist Club of Boyertown which teaches optimism, perseverance, team work, integrity, maturity, intellect and sportsmanship through youth athletic programs.
“They help our youth to grow up not only to be amazing athletes but amazing people so we very much appreciate that,” said Mason.
Accepting the award, John Breidenbach said, “We as an organization are truly humbled to have been considered for this recognition and are grateful for the continued opportunity to serve the youth of the Boyertown community for generations to come.”
Nominations for next year’s awards open in December. Visit www.BoyertownCOTY.com/ and on Facebook @boyertowncitizenoftheyear.