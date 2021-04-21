The Boyertown Area Historical Society came out of hibernation with its Spring Craft Show on April 17.
An estimated 250-300 people walked through the Historical Society’s doors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Spring Craft Show was scheduled to coincide with Building a Better Boyertown’s Coming Out of Hibernation event. Proceeds will go toward the Historical Society’s roof project.
“All those who came in enjoyed seeing the crafts and some of them took some of the amazing crafts home with them,” said Luann Zambanini of the Historical Society. “It was our first spring show, and it was just really great to see people so many people again.”
Zambanini said the Historical Society was excited to have a small spring craft show because people are looking for nice crafts to celebrate spring.
“People were out and about and bumping into friends and enjoying seeing old friends again,” she said. “We are all moving forward from the nasty year of isolation because of the COVID virus.”
The show featured 13 local crafters and artists, including Julie Longacre, artist, Barto; Kay Bachkai, quilt maker, Barto; Mona Gincley, sea glass art, Boyertown; Neil Claypool, wooden spoons, Kempton; Amanda Pelesky, jewelry, Boyertown; Jessica Stitzel, repurposed crafts; Audrey Messer, totes purses; Cindy Prestoch, gnomes; Bobby Wolf, photography, Pottstown; Joyce Ferguson, hand-made cards, Bechtelsville; Charles Files, nut brittles, Perkasie; Beth Glick, doodle artwork, Oley; Krisann and Roy Bachert, pottery and stoneware, Zionsville.
“We had great vendors. Their stuff was amazing,” said Zambanini. “We had an extremely unique vendor at this event. This vendor, Upcycle Décor makes amazing things out of old tires, from a huge tea cup that would look awesome with a big plant inside, to an alligator to grace your yard. They had extremely unique items that I’ve never seen created before.”
Boyertown resident Mona Gincley, owner of Godwinks by Mona, was among the vendors. She creates art using sea glass, shells, pebbles, pottery, and driftwood collected on beaches by herself, family and friends. View her work on Facebook at godwinksbymona.
“I always look forward to supporting home town events!” said Gincley.
Amanda Pelesky, owner and sole artist of Jewels By AGP Inc. of Gilbertsville, designs wire wrapped pendants and bracelets to create pretty, unique and wearable art.
“I love the opportunity to participate in this craft show because it allows me to connect with local members of the community,” said Pelesky. “This particular show coincides with the Coming Out of Hibernation celebration in Boyertown which I think will take on a whole new meaning as we slowly return to normalcy after the pandemic.”
Pelesky appreciates that the Historical Society gave local artists an avenue to share their work alongside such a town event.
“Being able to set up my jewelry along-side of other local artists is always a treat, as there is so much talent in our area,” she said.
For more information about upcoming events and programs, follow the Boyertown Area Historical Society on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BoyertownAreaHistoricalSociety.